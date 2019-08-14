From now until the start of the regular season, Cats Illustrated writers Justin Rowland, Jeff Drummond and Travis Graf will be making their game by game season predictions for Kentucky football.

Here are Rowland's predictions.

8/31 - Kentucky 31, Toledo 24

Expect the Rockets to be a lot more than a pushover. This is a proud MAC program with the talent and the experience to give Kentucky some problems in the opener. If history tells us anything it's that you shouldn't expect a Mark Stoops-coached team to run away with one of these early-season games against a scrappy opponent. Record: 1-0 (0-0 SEC).



9/7 - Kentucky 27, EMU 20

EMU loses quite a bit on the defensive side of the ball but they should still be a scrappy team and, again, this is typically the kind of game that Kentucky guts out under Stoops. The Eagles don't have the offensive punch that Toledo possesses but as the second consecutive MAC game to open the season, and one UK might not be as excited to play, it's a potential trap match up. Record: 2-0 (0-0 SEC).

9/14 - Florida 34, Kentucky 24

Feleipe Franks will be surrounded by plenty of offensive weapons and while the Florida offensive line is a big question equally uncertain is how Kentucky's secondary will deal with the Gators' talent on the perimeter. Record: 2-1 (0-1 SEC).

9/21 - Mississippi State 30, Kentucky 23

This year's version of the Bulldogs isn't as impressive on paper, at least on the defensive side of the ball, but Joe Moorhead still has some individual talents and going into Starkville against a physical team with some weapons should be a challenge. Record: 2-2 (0-2 SEC)

9/28 - Kentucky 27, South Carolina 24

Kentucky makes it six in a row against South Carolina. This is the right pick until the Gamecocks prove they can match the Wildcats' physicality at the point of attack. That has been the difference in most of the last few games in this series. Record: 3-2 (1-2 SEC).

10/12 - Kentucky 35, Arkansas 27

Chad Morris will have an improved offensive team in his second year with the Razorbacks but Kentucky is deeper and more physical across the board. Record: 4-2 (2-2 SEC).

10/19 - Georgia 41, Kentucky 17

Kirby Smart has another juggernaut in Athens with maybe the nation's best offensive line, the best clean pocket passer in the country in Jake Fromm, a scary backfield and another strong defense. Record: 4-3 (2-3 SEC).

10/26 - Missouri 30, Kentucky 27

UK has gotten the better of the Tigers in recent years but lately it has been very close. This year Missouri returns a lot on both sides of the ball and appears to have a slight advantage on paper with a few less questions than Kentucky. Record: 4-4 (2-4 SEC).

11/9 - Kentucky 33, Tennessee 30

The "Cats did not come to play in last year's meeting in Knoxville but that will be different this year in Lexington. This is a game featuring two quite different teams, one stronger on the lines and the other better at other spots on the field. Kentucky should be able to run the ball and slow down the run game. Record: 5-4 (3-4 SEC).

11/16 - Kentucky 28, Vanderbilt 21

Vanderbilt has some weapons but questions at quarterback, on the line and defensively. UK should be able to establish the ground game and keep the Commodores at bay. UK has built a nice overall depth of talent advantage. Record: 6-4 (4-4 SEC).

11/23 - Kentucky 52, TN-Martin 14

This will be Kentucky's best defensive performance of the year by the numbers, as it should be. The second to last regular season game of the year is a good time for SEC programs to briefly hit the cruise control button. Record: 7-4 (4-4 SEC).

11/30 - Kentucky 40, Louisville 20

Kentucky needs a home win in this series and it's tough to see the Wildcats not getting it with the questions the Cardinals have going into 2019. Kentucky should be able to do what it wants offensively in this game. Record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC).

Bowl Game - Kentucky 27, Virginia 24 (Music City). Record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC).