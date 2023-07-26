There's a chance this year's Kentucky football squad could be Mark Stoops' most complete team yet.

By "complete team" don't necessarily assume we're talking about a squad that would have an easy time with Stoops' other teams.

To date Mark Stoops has had two teams that finished with 10-3 records. Both won the Citrus Bowl to put a cap on historic seasons.

The first of those teams, the 2018 squad, represented a major breakthrough for the program. That was the first Kentucky team since 1977 which posted a winning record in SEC play. That team won in the Swamp, beat Penn State in a bowl, and shut down a solid Mississippi State squad, keeping a prominent place in the rankings for much of the year. If there had been a 12-team playoff that year, Kentucky would have been in the conversation as a real contender.

The next 10-win Stoops team came two years ago in Liam Coen's first year as an offensive coordinator. Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez, and Wan'Dale Robinson paired with another solid Brad White defense to lead the team to a win in the Swamp, domination of Louisville, victory over Big Ten West champ Iowa in spite of UK missing many starters, and a 31-point romp over archrival Louisville.

I'm of the mind that 2018 was Stoops' best team, but 2021 was Stoops' most complete team. So that's an important distinction to make. "Most complete" does not necessarily mean "best".

Over the years Kentucky has had strong offensive teams and strong defensive teams. The offense was electric in the Tim Couch era. Jared Lorenzen put up some gaudy passing numbers. Rich Brooks had a couple of teams that were bona fide problems for opposing defenses with Andre Woodson at quarterback. Mike Hartline even had a strong year as a senior.

Kentucky has had some solid defensive teams in the past quarter-century, though those have been backloaded in more recent history since Matt House and then White got Kentucky's defense over the hump to the point where it's a widely respected unit in SEC play.

The 2018 team was heavy on defense. With Josh Allen winning National Defensive Player of the Year hardware, Kentucky had one of the nation's very best defenses. They were solid up front, had an elite game-changing pass rusher who elevated the defense to another level, and NFL players in the secondary, as well as other very experienced and long corners.

But the 2018 offense had its limitations. Lynn Bowden could make things happen at receiver and on returns. Benny Snell had another good year. But that offense was still prone to laying an egg at times.

I call the 2021 team Stoops' most complete because it was the most well-rounded in the most parts of the game compared to other Kentucky squads of the past decade. It could beat you with offense or defense. That defense wasn't on par with Kentucky's 2018 defense, but the offense was better, and it was a complete offense that averaged 200 rushing and 200 passing yards per contest.

Before Stoops the same issue has plagued Kentucky football. That is to say it has proven difficult to pair above average offense with above average defense. The 2002 team that won seven regular season games but lost to LSU on a Hail Mary and was on probation was a well-rounded squad with Lorenzen at quarterback, Artose Pinner at running back, Derek Abney at receiver and on returns, and a solid defensive line. But those were solid units, not great units, or even especially above average.

This year's Kentucky team does have questions. It's not proven to be a complete team even on paper yet. The offensive line was tied for worst in the nation among Power Five programs with Boston College in terms of sacks allowed last year.

But given at least the effort to overhaul the line with the offseason portal work and what returns, this is a fair question. Asking the question doesn't mean we're answering in the affirmative, but one can imagine a realistic path to Stoops putting his most well-rounded team on the field.

The offensive line has to be better and it should be. The receivers and quarterback need to stay healthy. White and Chris Collins are breaking in new starting corners. And those snap-hold issues on special teams simply must be cleaned up with Jay Boulware taking over the unit.

And yet, I'm asking the question for a reason.

A retooled offensive line, a deep backfield, big-time young receivers, complementary tight ends, and a proven Power Five quarterback give the offense the potential to be a unit that can actually do damage against some of the better defenses on the schedule.

Defensively, everything is in place for White to put another solid defense on the field, and there are athletes at every level of the defense who have the potential to elevate in a way that leads to more turnovers and disruptive play.

Will the 2023 team be as "complete" as the 2021 team? This year's squad should be able to put that kind of defense on the field. The passing numbers could be significantly better. There's no Chris Rodriguez, but there are definitely options in the backfield.

Ultimately, I've picked Kentucky to win eight games in the regular season. But that's mostly because of the schedule. I think there's at least a real chance that Kentucky could have its most complete, well-rounded, all-around team under Mark Stoops. And that's the main reason for excitement as fall camp approaches.