One of the big Kentucky football stories over the last year was quarterback Joey Gatewood's decision to transfer from Auburn to UK.

But will he be eligible to play for Kentucky this year?

That's what the Cats Illustrated staff is discussing today.

Travis Graf: I’m not expecting Joey Gatewood to receive a waiver for the upcoming season. That’s not from any insider knowledge of my own, but simply rather just never trusting the NCAA to remain consistent in these rulings. With COVID-19 remaining a key issue, however, the NCAA could be more lenient and gracious in who they give a waiver to in 2020. Gatewood’s case doesn’t fit the mold of one who transferred to be closer to home or because of hardships, but the NCAA might decide to let more slide this offseason.

Jeff Drummond: The NCAA seems to have entered a new lenient phase in these transfer eligibility rulings. A lot of it may depend on the type of feedback Auburn gives the NCAA. I guess I would say I won't be surprised if it goes either way, but my hunch is that he'll be able to play.

Justin Rowland: I should have given up trying to predict what the NCAA's going to do a long time ago, but here we are again. If you take the NCAA's track record over the last five or ten years, an extended period of time, the cases would seem to suggest that Gatewood might have a hard time getting a waver. When you consider that the NCAA has been more lenient recently I do think that's an interesting angle but all of this -- leaving Auburn, picking Kentucky -- went down before coronavirus was an issue, so that's a tough sell. It would be more about the NCAA fast-tracking a process and green-lighting a bunch of guys they ordinarily wouldn't because they have bigger stuff going on right now.

There's also the fact that Kentucky plays Auburn this year. The Tigers didn't make these crazy stipulations (which never hold up) that he couldn't go here or there, but it's tough to see Gus Malzahn's staff being overly eager to cooperate in bolstering UK's quarterback depth chart when the teams play this season.

All of that's to say I'm guessing he won't be eligible, but that's mostly because I tend to err on the side of caution and prepare for the worst case scenario.