CatsIllustrated - Roundtable: Who will be UK's leading rusher?

Kentucky will enter the next college football season with one of the league's most impressive three-headed monsters in the backfield: AJ Rose, Chris Rodriguez, and Kavosiey Smoker all had big moments in 2019.

Today's roundtable question: Who leads the 'Cats in rushing this year?

Jeff Drummond: My money is on A.J. Rose, who very quietly has put together some nice career averages despite being constantly overshadowed by a teammate. The Ohio native has waited patiently for his big opportunity to carry more of the workload. That time has come. If he takes care of the ball, he’ll be the Cats’ top ground gainer.

Travis Graf: AJ Rose. Rose got the bulk of the carries in 2019 and I don’t see that changing next season. If Kentucky gets its passing game going, Rose will be the most dynamic weapon the Wildcats have at the running back position, as he’s the biggest threat to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Rose wasn’t great last season, but still managed to eclipse 800 yards on 5.5 yards per carry. Kentucky was limited to running the ball after Terry Wilson and Sawyer Smith went down with injury, and Rose’s strength isn’t churning out yards up the middle play after play. If Kentucky’s able to expand its offense and stretch defenses vertically, it’ll open up more holes for Rose, who is probably the biggest home run threat in their backfield.

Justin Rowland: Rose has earned the coaching staff's trust in spite of a couple of miscues last season and I think it's worth underscoring that the good far outweighed the bad. My feeling is Rose has been a pretty underappreciated player. Whoever followed Benny Snell was going to have large shoes to fill and Rose did a really nice job last season. He's shown he can carry a decent share of the workload, he's solid in pass protection, knows the playbook, and is capable of ripping off a big gain at any given moment. If the ball security is sound then as Travis said, he should get more carries than anybody else. All of the backs are going to get more touches this season because there won't be a quarterback getting as many as Lynn Bowden had. Could he rush for 1,000 yards? It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

