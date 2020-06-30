CatsIllustrated - Roundtable: Who must take his game to the next level on offense?

Cats Illustrated writers are taking a closer look at Kentucky's upcoming football season and previewing it by asking a number of questions.

Here are three takes on today's question.

What offensive player most needs to take his game to another level?

Travis Graf: Terry Wilson. Wilson’s 12-3 record as a starter for the Wildcats can’t be overlooked, as he’s played a big part in taking the program to the next level over the last couple of seasons. However, for Kentucky to take the next step forward on offense, he has to be a more consistent passer and playmaker instead of a game manager, which was his role in 2018 due to Kentucky’s stellar defense and run game. Before going down with an injury in the second game of the 2019 season, you saw the progression of Wilson’s passing game in just a game and a half. If Kentucky can be a threat to stretch the field in 2020, don’t be surprised if they’re one of the most efficient offenses in the conference.

Jeff Drummond: You could go a number of different directions with this one, but I think it needs to be another WR to step up and complement Josh Ali, who appears to be the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for 2020. This was supposed to be a big spring to help determine that, so we really don’t have much to go on yet. I think that guy could wind up being Allen Dailey Jr., who has the size and speed to be special.

Justin Rowland: I'll go with rising redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey. He's the only new starter in the trenches for the Wildcats. There isn't any experience behind Luke Fortner at guard and he appears to be first in line to start on the left side, filling the spot vacated by Logan Stenberg. I can see a strong case for Terry Wilson here, but if he's the quarterback he appeared to be in the first two games of last year I think Kentucky will be okay. The most important thing is that the line can be one of the three or four best units in college football. If it's that, the whole offense is going to be okay. And Horsey will have a lot to say about that. One might say the line will be great regardless, but these units are cohesive wholes and have to work in unison.

