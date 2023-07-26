We're about a week away from the start of fall camp so preseason football talk is taking over the site for good reason.

Cats Illustrated writers are sounding off and chiming in with takes on a range of questions about Kentucky's 2023 football team, and today brings another topic. It's a question we ask every year.

What would make 2023 a success for Kentucky football?

Jeff Drummond: Given the strength of the league schedule this season -- drawing both Alabama and Georgia -- I think an 8-4 record would have to be considered a successful campaign. In order to get there, UK would have to take care of business in each game it is favored to win, which is always harder than it sounds. The Cats would also likely need to beat Tennessee at home on Oct. 28, which is my key game of the season. You also have to factor in some of those "quirks" that are never foreseen. Maybe you lose a game you had in the W column and find a way to upset one of the league giants. The latter helps you get over the disappointment of dropping one unexpectedly and probably should count more like two wins in the fan psyche. An 8-4 mark would put you in an attractive bowl game and re-establish momentum for the program that may have slipped a bit last year. Anything on top of that would be gravy.

Travis Graf: A ‘successful’ season in my eyes would be going 9-3 again and reaching another meaningful bowl game. That’s now the new ‘success’ threshold for the program, with a week or two of the fan base dreaming of Atlanta whether or not it actually happens or not. An 8-4 season is the new baseline, with that being a solid season and anything above it being a success and anything below it being seen as a disappointment, fair or not.

Justin Rowland: A long time ago I wrote about this topic and my conclusion was that I would focus more on how Mark Stoops evolves as a coach with an offense that should be ready to open it up, sling the ball around the yard, and put up a lot more points and yards. Of course, the offensive line will be the key to unlocking all of that, but for Kentucky to take a real leap forward as a program they have to turn all that offensive skill talent into a real problem for strong defenses. I could see eight or nine regular season wins as constituting a successful season. Granted, if it's 8-4 and the losses are to UGA, Bama, Tennessee and Mississippi State then it won't feel "great" to everyone, but that would still include wins against Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Louisville. I'd personally call that a successful season because you'd be in a position to finish 9-4 with another bowl win.