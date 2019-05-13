Kentucky's basketball recruiting roll has continued with the additions of Nate Sestina and more recently Johnny Juzang.

But the Wildcats could add an even bigger piece if five-star forward Jaden McDaniels joins the fold.

Cats Illustrated writers sound off on what it would mean if McDaniels does pick Kentucky.

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky has the makings of a dominant team in the backcourt for 2019-20, but there are still some questions surrounding the Cats' frontcourt. Jaden McDaniels could be the missing piece to bring it all together and give UK scary depth. He reminds me a bit of a Terrence Jones, who came up huge for the Cats during the 2012 championship run, and perhaps fittingly, was also from the Great Northwest. McDaniels has the versatility to do a little bit of everything inside and outside at either the 3 or the 4 spots, and I think his defensive ability, while something we haven't heard a great deal of yet, is something that John Calipari will coax out of him and create an even stronger NBA profile.

If UK pulls this one off, we're almost to the point of -- dare I say -- mentioning platoons once again. I'm not sure we'll ever see that again, but Cal is going to have at least 10 guys who can really play. Some of the injuries that UK has experienced in the last four years may be changing his thinking on the size of the rotation he likes to have.

David Sisk: I'm still trying to wrap my arms around what he would mean to next season's team. I believe McDaniels in a three/four combo who will play on the perimeter, Despite his height, he is not a post. His skill set is totally different than others who have similar size. He's more of a perimeter threat than Nate Sestina or E.J. Montgomery and he is more dynamic than Keion Brooks.

But is he as hard-nosed as those players. A national analyst told me that he had a tough senior season because his confidence dropped. If he is going to play for John Calipari and be a part of the Big Blue Nation, he will have to grow thicker skin. Having said all of that, he could very well have the highest ceiling of any player on next season's roster. If he plays to his potential the sky is the limit. His addition also would pretty much seal the deal that Calipari would go to a four out offensive alignment next season with more spacing. With McDaniels, Hagans. Quickley, Maxey, Whitney, Brooks. perhaps Allen, and even Sestina with his jump shooting ability, there would be no shortage of quality perimeter players.

Warren Taylor: In the long run, a commitment by Jaden McDaniels gives Kentucky another jewel in its embarrassment of riches on the wing. Despite not having the powerful frame of say, Kahlil Whitney, the lean McDaniels is a skilled scorer who knows how to use his size to put the ball in the hoop from all over the court. McDaniels is projected to have a higher upside than any of the players currently signed to the Cats 2019 recruiting class and it will be exciting to see what he could with a summer of tailored weight training. In the short term, he represents a shot in the arm to John Calipari's recruiting mojo, which honestly I don't think Cal ever lost, but it will help ease the concerns of some Big Blue fans. Interestingly enough, I think if McDaniels signs with UK it proves how sneaky good Cal is at drawing players from the West Coast to Lexington.

Travis Graf: Jaden McDaniels would add more to the common theme of Kentucky’s 2019-2020 roster: versatility. His skill set allows him to play anywhere from the 2 to the 4 spot. He can handle the ball, shoot the ball and create for others. He’s the recruit Cal talks about when he says “positionless basketball”.

McDaniels would have the highest pro potential of anyone on the team as soon as he set foot on campus. At 6’9” and improving ball skills, he’s got the type of game that has NBA scouts drooling, hence the top 5 pick projection already. McDaniels would probably start from day one, or at the very least, a month into the season. He’s the type of player that I expect to have growing pains early, but be a force the second half of the season.