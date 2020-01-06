Ashton Hagans has arguably been Kentucky's most consistent and best player for the season to date.

He has been on track to mount a challenge to Tyler Ulis' record for most assists in a single season and the defense has been as expected.

But Hagans suffered a flukish lower ankle injury at the end of Kentucky's win against Missouri and is now day-to-day. Knock on wood, it could have been worse. But an uncertain status for one of the nation's best point guards and the engine that had powered Kentucky is not ideal.

In today's edition of Cats Illustrated's regular Roundtable discussion series, the site's writers offer their thoughts on what Hagans' presumed absence might mean, how Kentucky will change, and if it might stay afloat without him.

Jeff Drummond: I think this is going to be a difficult game for Kentucky with or without Ashton Hagans. Georgia has always been a challenging place for the Cats to play, even with some of their best teams. If Hagans cannot play, other guys have to step up. Quickley and Maxey can handle shared responsibilities at the point, but another scoring option would have to emerge. Another strong perimeter shooting game from Sestina would be timely.

Travis Graf: Ashton Hagans is the straw that stirs the drink for the ‘Cats. The sophomore point guard is one of the main keys to the team’s energy levels on both ends of the floor. Averaging 7.2 assists per game, he helps build the confidence of other players by giving them easy looks. On defense, he’s a high quality on-ball defender and frustrates the opponent’s main ball-handlers. If Hagans was to be out for an extended period of time, Kentucky’s depth at the guard spots would be very suspect. I’m sure Quickley and Maxey can do a decent job of running the show, but it takes those players out of their best role, which is hunting for shots off the ball.

David Sisk: This is not a loss that Kentucky needs. Actually with the short bench and some of the offensive issues the team has, no injury is minor. Statistically, Hagans is averaging 8.4 assists in the last ten games. His also piles up fouls on the opposition. He’s gotten to the lines six times per game in the last ten. He also allows Maxey and Quickley to score from the shooting guard spots. Now that chemistry could be thrown off. Defensively, we all know how he sets the tone. I’m not into a Tyrese Maxey versus Anthony Edwards matchup. I’m into seeing this team reach its ceiling.

Justin Rowland: Without Hagans, Kentucky doesn't have a really proven point guard. Immanuel Quickley arrived with the expectation of competing for that role but as we've seen he has thrived doing something else. Tyrese Maxey can get past defenders off the dribble but nobody has had the eyes to cover the whole court and the creating skills that Hagans has displayed all season. If Hagans is only out a short period of time then I wouldn't be surprised if UK manages better than some might fear. Sometimes significant absences are weathered in the short-term with adrenaline, resolve, and the opposition having to scrap the scouting report. But I'm with Jeff, on the road at Georgia without Hagans could be tough. As good as Hagans has been defensively the pieces are still there to disrupt when the other team has the ball. The fear is that the offense might come grinding to a halt and the ball might die.