CatsIllustrated - Roundtable: What we've learned about UK's roster

Kentucky's basketball season just ended but we've already learned quite a bit about next year's roster.

Cam'Ron Fletcher is gone, having entered the transfer portal.

Devin Askew and Dontaie Allen are both signaling a return to Kentucky for a second season with the Wildcats.

Many expected decisions still have to come down. We'll be watching both the coaching carousel and the transfer portal. But based on the news of the last several days, here are takes from Cats Illustrated writers.

Jeff Drummond: We've gotten so used to seeing nearly a total turnover of the UK roster at times that getting a couple of guys back somehow feels refreshing. It's good to see two guys who have experienced their share of ups and downs as Wildcats -- Devin Askew and Dontaie Allen -- decide to stick with it and give it another go.

I think that bodes well for both of them as long-term contributors if they keep working on their games. Allen, obviously, can help UK quite a bit as a shooter. It will be interesting to see if he can bring the other parts of his game up to par. If he can defend and rebound consistently, he's going to play a lot, and he's got a chance to be a real fan favorite during his career. I think Askew will have to develop his offensive game significantly to be a factor next season. I don't see him as a good option at point guard, but the staff may be able to mold him into a combo or off-the-ball guy who eventually poses a perimeter threat. He's known as the hardest worker on the team, so we should expect his game to improve with time.

As for Cam'Ron Fletcher, his entry into the transfer portal should not come to a surprise to anyone, but part of me thought he might be back with the Cats after he stuck with it through this entire season. I don't know if was ever going to live up to his 4-star billing at UK, but I did see potential as a really good on-ball defender eventually. It will be interesting to see where he lands and how his game evolves.

David Sisk: Let's go one by one with what we know about next season's roster. Cam'Ron Fletcher has entered the transfer portal. That is absolutely no surprise here. In fact, it is something we have been expecting for several months. When he got to Kentucky he got caught in a numbers crunch at the three spot. The biggest surprise to me was that he stayed for two months after returning after the holidays. A clean break was best for everyone.

On Monday, Dontaie Allen announced he is returning. I have been on the bandwagon for Kentucky becoming more of a developmental program. That starts with players like Allen. If he can work on his athleticism on the defensive end that will mean more reps. More reps means better fluidity, which means more confidence and a higher percentage of three-pointers made. We all know what he brings to the table. I know this. I would hate to have to play against him considering the way he can heat up.

Finally, Devin Askew says he will return as well. I am not completely sold. I can see a path for him to come back, but I could see another for going elsewhere as well. We can say the same thing about Askew we did about Allen when it comes to challenges. His athleticism needs to improve, but another year of experience can't do anything but help him improve against the high major place of play. There is one thing Askew needs to prepare himself for. Calipari will constantly try to recruit over him, but that is the same thing just about every Wildcat will face. There is nothing we have addressed that is a difference maker. These are role players who are pieces to the puzzle. The major impact is going to be what kind of creators Calipari can bring aboard on the perimeter.

Travis Graf: Cam’Ron Fletcher’s departure doesn’t really move the needle in either way for Kentucky’s outlook next season, as he was at the bottom of the log jam at the forward spot. Returning Devin Askew and Dontaie Allen alone already gives the ‘Cats more system experience than they returned in 2020. Both are solid roster pieces and building blocks for next season, but Kentucky desperately needs to add or return other key pierces as well. If either Askew or Allen are starters next season, it will be another mediocre year for Kentucky’s standards. Both can be instrumental in what Kentucky wants to achieve by coming off the bench, however.

Justin Rowland: The pendulum has swung so hard for Kentucky that many fans are going to be excited about returning players no matter who they are, and I understand that.

I think Askew and Allen can both have a place on a good Kentucky team, but I do also think these are complementary pieces that are probably coming off the bench if the Wildcats get back to where everyone wants them to be.

Askew needs to work on a quicker release and not picking up his dribble in the offseason. Allen has to continue to work on his athleticism and defense. But just having two older guys back who apparently had good attitudes and persevered through the absolute worst case scenario is a positive.

As for Fletcher, it's no loss for next year's team. I've always felt like Fletcher could eventually be the kind of senior glue guy that teams have to have, but there could be quite an uphill climb to get there and it might not be worth that. Hoping he finds the right fit, but I'm only surprised that he returned to UK to sit on the bench only to leave at the end of the season.

In short, what has happened so far does not move the needle for UK next season in the same way announcements from Brooks, Clarke, Boston, and Mintz will.