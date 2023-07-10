We should get the disclaimers out of the way right up front.

No, Kentucky's upcoming exhibition games won't tell the full story of how the upcoming season is going to go. Yes, we may all be prone to overreactions, because it's all we'll have to go on.

But yes, we're going to learn some things, too.

In advance of the first exhibition games leading up to a huge season for the Wildcats, Cats Illustrated writers sound off on what they'll be watching for and interested to find out.

Jeff Drummond: When a team brings in eight new players during the off-season, there's no shortage of intriguing spotlight candidates in an event like this. I think I'm most interested to see how Justin Edwards' game, particularly his versatile offensive skills, translates to this level. If he's as good as advertised, having him on one wing and Antonio Reeves on the other could be really fun to watch this season.

As far as the team is concerned, I'm curious to see how John Calipari utilizes the perimeter talent. Does he go against his M.O. of playing two bigs together, or will we see some of John Welch's NBA influence rub off on him with a smaller, shooting-priority lineup?

David Sisk: I can’t narrow my interest to one player, because this is such a new team. If I had to start choosing I would take the entire freshmen group. Each player is going to have major challenges against older and more experienced competition. It may be the toughest for Rob Dillingham since he has the slightest build.

I am interested to see who gets off to the best start between D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards. There have also been lots of good things said about Reed Sheppard during workouts. There is going to be lots of up and down pace from this new team. It won’t be as structured as some others in the past. Much of our takeaways will be from the eye test. I’m not sure exactly how great the competition will be, although it will be far better than what they have seen in the Bahamas. We all are interested in who shows flashes of greatness. It won’t be as much about wins and losses as it will be gauging potential.

Travis Graf: I’m interested to see how Ugonna Onyenso looks against competition outside of the Joe Craft Center. Are the rumors of his struggles going to seem legitimized or overblown? He’s Kentucky’s only pure center on the roster that’s making the trip so it’s going to be something fun to watch.

Team-wise, I’m interested to see how the backcourt meshes. Antonio Reeves is the vet playing alongside freshmen, while neither DJ Wagner nor Rob Dillingham are pure point guards, but are used to playing alongside other guards and off the ball from time to time. Will Reed Sheppard make a splash?