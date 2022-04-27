Roundtable: What to expect from Antonio Reeves

Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves became the first college basketball player in the transfer portal to commit to Kentucky this offseason.

Reeves averaged better than 20 points per game in his third year removed from high school during the 2021-22 season and gives the Cats another backcourt option.

Here are takes from CI staff members on what Reeves' commitment means and what to expect from him next season.

Jeff Drummond: Antonio Reeves looks like an ideal plug-and-play addition to the UK roster following the departures of Davion Mintz, Kellen Grady, and Shaedon Sharpe. He’s a proven scorer with a career 3-point percentage near 40 and a versatile skillset that should complement the Cats’ current personnel. I’ll be curious to see more of him on the defensive end of the floor as most of the highlights on him are obviously on the other end of the floor. That’s always a big key in playing for John Calipari, but he appears to have the length and athleticism to be an all-around impact player.

Travis Graf: I personally love the addition of Antonio Reeves to the roster. He’s a guy who will surprise a lot folks when he steps foot on campus. He will be around a 40-percent shooter from the outside, specializing in catch and shoot looks, especially in an organized offense. He’s not limited to his outside shot, as he can go get you a bucket off of the bounce, getting to the rim or pulling up in the mid-range. Kentucky didn’t have anyone outside of TyTy Washington who could do that last season.

David Sisk: The Antonio Reeves commitment adds quality depth to next season’s backcourt. He told Cats Illustrated during his recruitment that he can handle the combo guard role. Sahvir Wheeler returns at the point guard spot and Cason Wallace will play on and off the ball as well. I expect Reeves to be more on the wing, but it is a comfort that somebody else can play with in their hands if they need it. Shaedon Sharpe may still be up in the air, and John Calipari is still looking at other guards. Look for the backcourt to still get deeper, but it’s good to have another solid piece in the fold.

Justin Rowland: Reeves' addition does not come as much of a surprise but it's a really nice add for the Wildcats. It improves the depth situation in the backcourt and gives Kentucky some scoring punch from a guard. He is currently the best scorer among guards slated to be on the roster. CJ Fredrick may be a better shooter (though Reeves is going to be a real asset there, too), Wheeler is dynamic with the ball, and Cason Wallace has intriguing qualities, but Reeves can score at different levels and makes UK a better, more well-rounded offensive team. Sometimes it's tough to project the impact on production and efficiency when a player transfers from a lower level of play and we have seen that in previous transfers, but Reeves has been good against top-25 teams the last two years.