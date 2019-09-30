The main reason Kentucky's season seems to be hanging in the balance is the state of the quarterback position, due to injuries more than anything else.

Cats Illustrated writers share their takes on what should happen behind center in the short and long term.

Jeff Drummond: I think Big Blue Nation needs to hope that Sawyer Smith can use this week -- and part of next week, if necessary -- to get healthy. Whether that's enough time for that to happen remains to be seen, but let's be clear: at this particular time, there is no other real quarterback option on the roster. Walker Wood is getting closer, but the staff doesn't seem to think he's there yet. Amani Gilmore is a raw talent with big upside, but the playbook would have to be severely pared down in order to put him on the field, and his head would almost assuredly be spinning. I assume both of those guys will get accelerated reps during the open date, but the best option for the short term might be to form a "Wildcat" game plan around Lynn Bowden. Spread out the field. Give him space to operate. Use some motion and misdirection. Incorporate the jet sweep with Ali or another speedy wide receiver or back. I don't think this is a reliable long-term solution, though. It might get you past Arkansas at home in the next game, but most teams would stack the box the rest of the season and make it really difficult for UK to move the football. If they can get Smith back healthy, I think the guy we saw against Florida is good enough to win games in the second half of the schedule, provided the other parts of UK's team improve.

Travis Graf: I think Kentucky definitely has to make a change if Sawyer Smith isn’t 100 percent. If it’s not going to be a lingering issue, the immediate option is to get Lynn Bowden back there as a Wildcat quarterback. If it’s going to be a lingering issue, I think you live and die by Amani Gilmore. In my opinion, Walker Wood isn’t a viable option if you’re wanting to make a bowl game. Gilmore has the arm talent, he just has to grasp the playbook at a high level. I think he’s your best option from a talent aspect at quarterback if this is a long-term solution.

Justin Rowland: I wish I could use this space to just voice my concerns with every possible option, but that's not really constructive. I do think they're at the point where there aren't any really attractive options - but what should they do? If Sawyer Smith is in anything close to the condition he was in against South Carolina - far less than 100% - the fair thing to him, and everyone, is to let him continue to rest and rehab. Whatever he needs. It was tough watching him out there, giving everything he had but obviously affected. The staff clearly does not believe Walker Wood or Amani Gilmore are ready. I know the Lynn Bowden option is probably the most likely scenario if Smith can't go, but I'm probably less optimistic about that than some others. It's just the kind of thing that opponents will adjust to as the offense becomes more of a one-trick pony. I would honestly prefer to see what Amani Gilmore can do, just out of my own curiosity, but you have to believe the staff has some insight there. I just don't believe you're actually building for the future if you put a receiver at quarterback.