OIivier Sarr's decision to transfer to Kentucky is the big and unexpected news item of Wednesday for Wildcat fans.

Depending on the NCAA's decision on Sarr's pending waiver request, he has the potential to dramatically alter the outlook for UK next year, as well as the landscape of the sport overall.

Here's what Cats Illustrated writers think about the news.

Travis Graf: Cats Illustrated had learned last night that Kentucky planned to round out their roster with Olivier Sarr and Frank Anselem. With Sarr committing today, one of those dominoes has fallen. Sarr is the perfect player to round out Kentucky’s starting lineup. A 7-footer who can score and rebound at a high level, Sarr is going to answer one of the biggest question marks that Kentucky had regarding their roster make up. He’s going to be a guy who is one of, if not the best big men in the SEC next season. His addition makes Kentucky a top-5 team in the country next season.

David Sisk: Olivier Sarr’s commitment to Kentucky is big enough that Matt Haarms going to BYU is a blessing in disguise. The hurdle now is to gain immediate eligibility. But with the firing of Wake Forest Head Coach, Danny Manning, hopefully that won’t be an issue. Sarr brings a fluid seven-foot frame, along with skill, mobility, and scoring punch. He may not be a back to the bucket force, but he can be a go-to big in the mid-range with his face-up game. I still think that bodes better with this team’s perimeter ability to put the ball on the floor. I am a huge fan of this addition. In my opinion this puts Kentucky in the pre-season top five if he gains eligibility, and will stir up National Title talk again in the Bluegrass.

Jeff Drummond: This development is a classic example of how sometimes things just work out. Big Blue Nation has been up in arms all spring about the Wildcats’ frontcourt for 2020-21, and it looked like UK may have been in a serious predicament when Matt Haarms spurned John Calipari for Mark Pope and BYU. Lo’ and behold, Wake Forest parts ways with Danny Manning, and the Cats wind up with probably the best available big man falling into their lap. Sarr is an exciting addition, a guy who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. He appears to be a perfect fit to complement the No. 1 recruiting class that Cal has assembled, both in terms of talent and experience. I think UK just put itself back in the national contenders discussion.