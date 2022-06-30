Roundtable: What's next in conference realignment?

Nobody expected the shockwaves USC, UCLA, and the Big Ten sent through the college athletics universe on Thursday.

The shockwaves are justified. Two of the most powerful and prominent athletic departments in the country, and the Pac-12's biggest brands, are not only heading off to form an expanded superconference that spans the entire United States. This move could set off a chain reaction that reshapes the sport again.

Cats Illustrated writers share their takes on what could happen next.

David Sisk: I’m far from an expert on this subject, but it is clear we are moving at a breakneck speed toward a handful of Super-Conferences. It’s early, and just about all reactions are knee jerk right now, but I’ve read today that the Big Ten and SEC could both end up fielding 20 teams. Who knows if that is true, but I think it is inevitable that the SEC makes additions. Football will drive this vehicle, but marketing and branding is huge. I wouldn’t be surprised if the remnants of the Pac12 and Big 12 combine. That leaves the ACC as the weak link, and where the SEC could plunder. Geography is no longer an issue so could Notre Dame finally relent? Clemson, Florida State, and North Carolina could also be attractive names. Duke could as well if they would invest in football. We have no idea what will happen, but more change is coming.

Jeff Drummond: One can't help but think that this news will only accelerate what feels like a mad dash to two "super conferences." I never really imagined a scenario where two pillars of the old Pac-10 would be on the move, but that just goes to show that virtually any school is a candidate to relocate at the right price. Inevitably, we'll start discussing what the next move is now for the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas will soon give the league 16 teams, and it feels like 20-plus is just around the corner. Kentucky fans will recall that John Calipari predicted this more than 10 years ago. I'm not sure what role (if any) basketball will eventually play in the reshuffled deck, but the SEC might want to start taking a closer look at some ACC schools that can provide a little value in both sports. A bigger question is where do schools like Kansas and Duke eventually fit in? It's a fascinating time for college sports. We may not recognize them at all 10 years from now.

Justin Rowland: I have never felt like all of this was inevitably moving toward two 24-team superconferences. I know some posited that would happen a long time ago. I didn't scoff, but I didn't latch right on. It does seem like it may eventually become something close to that. There are some real variables. The ACC has locked in most of its teams with a prohibitive exit fee. Eventually, as I understand it, the logic of taking that hit will compel some schools to consider a move, but they may not be at that point yet. Notre Dame in the Big Ten seems like an obvious and maybe inevitable long-term arrangement but the Irish have been very adamant about maintaining independence. I suspect the Big Ten will add two additional teams. Oregon and Washington make the most sense in accompanying the Trojans and Bruins, as they're both AAU schools which is a Big Ten must. Darkhorses could be UVA, UNC, and a couple of others. As for the SEC, I think adding Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, and Duke would check all the boxes. Great for football, great for basketball, make North Carolina an SEC state and scoop up the South's remaining championship potential on the gridiron. Maybe this doesn't prompt any additional expansion but with reports the Big Ten is still searching and planning, that doesn't seem likely.