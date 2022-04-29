Roundtable: What Jai Lucas to Duke means for UK

For quite some time there have been rumblings linking UK assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jai Lucas as a possible candidate for Jon Scheyer's first staff at Duke.

There are now reports that Lucas will be joining Scheyer's staff in Durham.

What does that mean for Kentucky? CI writers chime in...

David Sisk: This is one we are still trying to get arms around even though the rumors were flying as short as a week ago. It seemed that had been put to bed, and he would be returning. The look is not good because Kentucky and Duke have been the recruiting monsters ever since Cal got to Lexington. Now you lose your assistant to your top recruiting rival. Compound that with the on-court struggles of the last two years and the appearance looks worse. The exact fallout still remains to be seen. John Calipari,, Orlando Antigua, and Chin Coleman are still here. Kentucky is also a place that can recruit itself. Is the noise worse than reality? That all remains to be seen after the initial shock wears off. One thing is for sure. Calipari’s next hire will be critical. But my initial take says Kentucky is not dead in the water based on an assistant coach. The foundation and culture is created an enforced by the head coach. It is more tedious than it was five years ago, but if Kentucky is good next year the assistant carousel will be forgotten quickly.

Jeff Drummond: I’m not completely sure what to make of this Jai Lucas to Duke news. On the surface, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense — a lateral move at best, and to a program with a first-year head coach — so it’s somewhat concerning that things may not be completely healthy under the surface of UK Basketball. Perhaps that’s a reach. It could be due to any number of factors that we’re not privy to, but it’s a bad look, and coming on the heels of the Shaedon Sharpe fiasco, it will only add to BBN’s anxiety. Calipari needs a home run replacement hire now. Duke was already beating UK for almost every 5-star prospect the two schools wanted. How does Cal get his mojo back and return to “gold standard” status?

Travis Graf: Losing Jai Lucas to Duke is a very big deal. Another day, another bad look optics-wise for Kentucky basketball. Losing Lucas, a rising star in the profession, is a big deal in itself. However, losing him to Duke, a program who already owns John Calipari on the recruiting trail, is just an awful look. The replacement offer is going to be very telling in terms of the direction of the program.

Justin Rowland: I think it's a real loss on some level. If you thought landing Lucas a year ago was a big deal then it seems like losing him, to Duke and a totally inexperienced new head coach no less, also seems like a big deal. It's not a good sign that a young, sought-after up-and-comer in the coaching profession would leave the legend who brought him to Kentucky to coach for someone with no experience. I'd add that in half a year Kentucky is going to put a team on the court which features the reigning National Player of the Year, the high-major assist leader from last year, and some other talented players. If they have the kind of season that fans hope for, nobody will be talking about this move beyond this offseason. But it's not a good sign and it makes you wonder why he would rather be at Duke.