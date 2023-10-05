This week news broke that 7-foot Croatian basketball standout prospect Zvonimir Ivisic has been admitted to the University of Kentucky, so there's a good chance he'll have a chance to help the Wildcats this season.

Here are Cats Illustrated writers chiming in with what Ivisic could mean for these Wildcats.

David Sisk: Getting Zvonimir Ivisic eligible has to help this Kentucky basketball team. Admittedly, pre-evaluation of European players can be a stretch, so it may not be a slam dunk that he turns out to be really good this year. But at worst he adds list depth which is always big. More realistically, he is a projected as a second round pick in the NBA Draft. There has to be some talent there. His skill set also blends perfectly with what is already there. He seems to have some of the same strengths as Aaron Bradshaw. Both could play inside-out with each other. He definitely compliments Ugonna Onyenso as a stretch four around the center in the dunker spot. This move gives John Calipari another toy.

Travis Graf: I think the addition of Big Z definitely raises the floor and ceiling of this team, especially considering Kentucky’s other big men are dealing with injury. He will be a big upside piece, but I wouldn’t put too much pressure on him early if I was a fan. He’s got to learn to play a different style of basketball and play without the ball. I’ve seen “Unicorn” and “Porzingis” throw around on Twitter by UK fans, and I’d just temper expectations, as there’s a reason he’s entered the draft process twice and withdrew twice. With that being said, if everything clicks, he gives you a player that has a skill set nobody else on the team has.

Justin Rowland: Admittedly, I don't know a ton about Ivisic as a basketball player. I've seen highlights and stat lines and have read scouting reports. But in terms of exactly how that transfers to Kentucky and college basketball with its unique quirks, rules, and Ivisic's late arrival, I have no clue. But it's a very interesting addition to the roster. With some questions about both of Kentucky's other big guys coming into the season it could raise both the team's floor and ceiling. Is it possible he's the kind of guy who could gradually develop into a fairly big contributor over the course of his freshman season? I'm not ruling that out. More likely, there will probably be some growing pains, but it gives Calipari the ability to breathe a little bit especially in case of foul trouble or guys being out early in the year. I know folks are torn on Ivisic's potential impact but I could see him really being an important player in some games.