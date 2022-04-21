Roundtable: What can Oscar do for an encore?

There are several roster moves still to come but Oscar Tshiebwe's return is the biggest domino that could have fallen this week.

But what can the consensus National Player of the Year do for an encore?

Here's what the Cats Illustrated staff thinks....

Jeff Drummond: Perhaps the biggest thing Oscar could have done for Big Blue Nation has already happened. This fan base needed a remedy for malaise that had been ailing it since Saint Peter’s knocked the Cats out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Today’s news is a big step toward getting BNN healthy and moving forward. On the court, I think it might be difficult for Oscar to duplicate the numbers he put up this season, and that may not be such a bad thing if the Cats have a little more balance next season. But he’ll give UK perhaps the best foundation of any team in the country. In this era of college basketball, you just never expect to have the player of the year back.

David Sisk: This is not all on Oscar, but since perhaps the most popular player ever is coming back, Kentucky needs to have a big post season run in 2022-23. Oscar’s numbers are incredible, and he provides a solid foundation for perhaps an SEC Championship and a Final Four is the glass is half full. He can always improve his game away from the rim, but Oscar is plenty good enough to dominate the college game again next year.

Travis Graf: Statistically, Oscar can’t really be asked to do much more than this previous season. For there to be an encore, it would have to be on a team success basis. If Kentucky heads to a final four next year, Oscar might go down as a lot of UK fans’ favorite player of all-time. He’s going to provide the first bright spot for Kentucky’s off-season as well, which could get momentum going for fans. Oscar had to return for fans to be remotely interested in next season.

Justin Rowland: I don't think Oscar can do much to improve statistically, but he can do some little things that real basketball people will notice that could improve his NBA stock moderately, even though there's probably a hard ceiling on how high he can climb due to height. In terms of the impact for Kentucky, I'm expecting him to once again be the NCAA rebounding champ while being at least as efficient on offense and perhaps expanding his range a bit even more. The one area for him to focus in on is pick and roll defense in my opinion. Fully expecting another All-American caliber season from Tshiebwe.