CatsIllustrated - Roundtable: UK football's most indispensable player

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond, Justin Rowland, and Travis Graf tackle another UK football question to help you get through the offseason.

Who would you call the team's most indispensable player?

Jeff Drummond: Probably Landon Young at left tackle. I’m not sure if there’s another guy ready to step into that key spot should anything happen to Young. You could also make a good case for punter Max Duffy, given what he meant to the Cats last season.

Justin Rowland: My choice would be Drake Jackson. Think back a few years ago when we were imagining how difficult it would be to replace Jon Toth. Well, Jackson has certainly done an excellent job of that. Do you also remember how much snapping problems caused issues for the Wildcats early in the 2017 season? The offense looked entirely different when Jackson took over and stabilized things in the middle of the line. Kentucky may have another Jackson in training behind him right now but I doubt anybody wants to find out this year. Having him as a coach on the field calling things out to the rest of the line and keeping everything organized up front is invaluable.

Honorable mention for me would go to Duffy -- because of the way Kentucky plays, minimizing possessions, he's especially valuable as the nation's top punter -- and then DeAndre Square on defense.

Travis Graf: Drake Jackson. Jackson has anchored the ‘Big Blue Wall’ for the last three seasons and was named a first team All-SEC performer a year ago. The Versailles native has started 33 consecutive games games at center for the ‘Cats and has helped Kentucky set school records for rushing along the way. He’s the leader of one of the best offensive line units in the country and is responsible for making the right calls before every play and making sure the other blockers know their assignment. His importance to the Kentucky program can’t be overstated.