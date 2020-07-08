CatsIllustrated - Roundtable: The receivers we're most excited to watch

Kentucky has a new wide receivers coach in Jovon Bouknight, one proven pass-catching option in Josh Ali, and a lot of others with some talent but who have sacrificed for the team and blocked more than run routes.

The receiver position will be very interesting to watch during the 2020 season.

In today's roundtable Cats Illustrated writers open up on who they're most excited to see, other than Ali, whose late-game heroics helped Kentucky win the Belk Bowl.

Jeff Drummond: I’ve been high on Allen Dailey Jr., and I’m eager to see what a healthy Isaiah Epps can bring to the table after a year off. Those two need to play well in the passing game too complement Josh Ali.

Travis Graf: Clevan Thomas. Thomas came to Kentucky in 2017 with a lot of hype surrounding him as a potential playmaker for the ‘Cats. While he hasn’t had much production on the field, it’s not entirely his fault considering Kentucky’s offensive system the last couple of seasons. Thomas could easily put it all together this season and account for a few hundred yards receiving and a handful of touchdowns. He has the speed and the strength to be a legitimate playmaker from the slot.

Justin Rowland: Dailey, Epps, and Thomas are all good choices and each should get plenty of playing time. I'll probably go with Clevan Thomas just because the slot should get plenty of target opportunities as Kentucky transitions back to an offense with more semblance of balance. None of these guys has put up eye-popping numbers but all their stat sheets stand to improve a lot. Thomas had a big touchdown reception in the close win against Arkansas and ever since he arrived at Kentucky coaches have raved about his work ethic. In terms of measurables he's not going to jump off the page compared to others but I expect him to make the most of his opportunities and develop a nice rapport with Terry Wilson.

