Roundtable: The Keion Brooks Effect

The speculation is running rampant. With Keion Brooks slated for a Friday media appearance, doesn't that mean he's a soon-to-be junior in the Kentucky basketball program?

It does seem like trotting Brooks out in front of Kentucky media would signal a third year at UK is likely.

So what does that mean for Kentucky during its 2021-22 season, and what does it mean for Brooks? Cats Illustrated writers take up that question in today's roundtable.

What does or would Keion Brooks returning again mean for Kentucky basketball this season?

Jeff Drummond: What we've seen since the end of the college basketball season is the rapid maturation of Kentucky's team. The Wildcats have gone from one of the youngest teams in the country to one of the oldest, almost overnight, thanks to the transfer portal. Keion Brooks is not a transfer, but he fits into that big-picture approach to being a more experienced team in 2021-22. UK clearly missed his leadership and presence on the floor when he was sidelined by an injury to begin last season. By the time he returned, it was almost too late to salvage things. Where he fits into the rotation with the influx of talent remains to be seen, but at his best, Brooks is one of the most versatile players on the roster. He could wind up being a "glue guy" type of player, able to bring something to the table no matter where you play him.

David Sisk: I understand that Keion Brooks is not going to be a lottery pick, but I am an advocate of him being back in the Kentucky program for a third year. This needs to be an older team and he brings that along with others who have more maturity. I felt he made strides offensively from year one and I’m interested to see how much more growth there is in year three. The better he becomes with the ball the more Coach Cal can stretch the floor and go small at the four spot. I do think as we begin to look at the power forwards across the Southeastern Conference Brooks will widely be considered to be one of the better ones and a strength rather than a liability. In a nutshell Keion Brooks stands for what I like in college basketball. He is a testimonial for improvement and development.

Travis Graf: I actually believe a junior Keion Brooks would be much more efficient than any year he’s had prior. With Kellan Grady and Dontaie Allen on the roster at the three spot, plus CJ Frederick being able to play there as well, it should allow Brooks to focus mainly on being a ‘4’, instead of being a ‘tweener’. Playing the power forward position should let him flourish and play to his strengths. If he can end up being a 30 to 33-percent three-point shooter, Kentucky’s offense will take a nice step forward. Putting him at the ‘4’ instead of the ‘3’ will give Kentucky a more modern offensive look, allowing for more scorers and shooters on the court at once.

Justin Rowland: The big thing about Brooks, as has been referenced above, is that he has been much more of a tweener than a versatile player. I'm not sure he's a top one or two scoring option and have begun to suspect his best role is similar to that of a Darius Miller, to use a comparison. Rather than a leading light he has the potential to be a really outstanding complementary piece and role player. That's not to say he can't have 20 point nights. But more important will be doing the dirty work, 50/50 balls, rebounding, and improving the efficiency of his scoring opportunities. The problem has been that he's a guy who doesn't shoot it well from outside but also doesn't bang around the rim. Brooks has been at his best when UK plants him in the middle of the defense and gets him the ball to let him pass, work mid-range, or go at the rim. I'm not predicting a first team All-SEC season or anything but he will continue to play a lot of minutes, battling with Jacob Toppin, and his return makes Kentucky better and gives the 'Cats more versatility.