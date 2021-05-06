CatsIllustrated - Roundtable: The Impact of Fredrick at Kentucky

Cats Illustrated writers Justin Rowland, David Sisk, and Travis Graf offer thoughts on CJ Fredrick's decision to transfer to Kentucky.

Travis Graf: CJ Fredrick will probably never be the leading scorer on a team competing for the national title, but he will always be a key part of a roster with title hopes. While known for his deadeye shooting and range a few feet behind the three point line, the Iowa transfer is more than that. He’s capable of doing more than he was able to the last couple of seasons. He’s an underrated scorer and playmaker off of the bounce and he can handle the ball in a pinch.

While he’s definitely labeled as a shooter before anything else, he shouldn’t be pigeonholed into that role. He’s probably the second best pure catch and shoot threat of the Calipari era behind Doron Lamb and it will be nice to not hold your breath when he or Grady put up outside shots.

David Sisk: C.J. Fredrick adds outside shooting and efficiency to the roster. Not only does he shoot the lights out, turnovers basically do not exist in his game. Don’t look for 100 point games like a Wilt Chamberlain or a gazillion assists like John Stockton. He will be a role player, but he accepts it and he is very good at it. Last season he was the only high major conference player with at least 65 assists to have a two to one assist to turnover ratio and shoot at least 46% from three point range. Fredrick has just 10 turnovers on the year and only six after December 20 through a full Big Ten schedule. After watching last season’s sloppy affairs marred with turnovers and brick laying he should be a piece of fresh air.

Justin Rowland: This addition has generated some excitement within the Big Blue Nation but I think it's even bigger than most seem to realize. While Fredrick is probably not going to be a 15 point per game scorer there will be some contests when he scores more than that. He's one of the best three-point shooters in America and is as dead eye as they come. Fredrick basically guarantees that, along with Kellan Grady, Dontaie Allen, and perhaps Davion Mintz, the Wildcats will not be lacking for shooting. In fact it could be one of Calipari's most dangerous shooting teams. Throw in that insane assist to turnover ratio and what some around Iowa have said about him and adding a clutch player who happens to be one of the most efficient halfcourt scorers in the country seems like a major deal.