Thanksgiving break didn't start off in an ideal way for Kentucky basketball fans.

Head coach John Calipari announced that forward Nate Sestina will miss around four weeks of action with a left wrist fracture that requires surgery on Wednesday morning.

What does that mean for Kentucky?

Jeff Drummond: There's no denying this is a setback for the Cats, who have been struggling to get to full strength on the court all season. It feels like UK can't break out of the one-step-up, two-steps-back routine. Sestina's experience and energy will be missed, but it's a great opportunity for someone like Keion Brooks to step up and take his game to another level. Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery will have to keep progressing and avoid the minor injury bug that has also bitten them earlier this season. If this is truly just a four-week recovery, it's not going to be too difficult to overcome. I'm an optimist at heart, but I'm a bit skeptical on this one. That four-week time frame just happens to fall before the Louisville game. My hunch is that John Calipari is still saying "We don't know" before the Cats and Cards tip it off on Dec. 28.

Travis Graf: It feels like we haven’t gotten to see this year’s Kentucky team at full strength at all this season, given the injuries throughout the roster early on. Kentucky just hit a season high number of three-pointers last game and Sestina was one of the ‘Cats best shooters from the outside, someone able to spread the floor and make switching hard in a pick-and-roll situation. Going forward, Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery will be playing on thin ice from the opening tip, with foul trouble for either one being an absolute nightmare. The one aspect that could become a positive out of all of this is that Keion Brooks, who I think is the X-Factor for this season, will get extended minutes at the four.

Justin Rowland: Something has been amiss with Sestina recently. Against Evansville his defense was exploited and he was less productive in subsequent games than he was in the preseason and earlier in the year. All that's to say, Kentucky's improvement over the last three halves of basketball has been more in spite of Sestina than because of him, so my initial reaction is that we should pump the brakes on any doom and gloom forecast. In games against UAB, Georgia Tech, and Utah, UK will have less margin for error. They'll need everyone else healthy in those games or foul trouble and fatigue would potentially be huge issues. The Ohio State game is where they will really miss another big body and Sestina's ability to stretch the defense.