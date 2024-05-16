We're inching closer to the day when we know for certain that Kentucky's roster is a fixed and finished product.

That day may not be here yet, but we do know a lot more than we did before this week and certainly several weeks ago.

With Ansley Almonor from FDU now on board, we are indeed inching closer.

Here, Cats Illustrated writers offer takes on the current state of the roster.

Justin Rowland: One thing I believe we're underestimating - and I use the "we" collectively, because I'm probably guilty of it at times - is underestimating just how good Kentucky could be defensively this year. They've got some guys who can really play defense, and even most of the guys you're expecting to score points are also able to play defense. Put this team together and I think they're going to be very strong on the defensive end of the court, probably a top-20 defensive team nationally or better. Rim protection, ball pressure, versatility, they have defense. I still think they need more scoring punch. Almonor improves the overall offensive capability of the roster. How much? We don't know. But I would still feel better about the team if they someone else who can play point guard and someone, preferably in the backcourt, who can be a real sparkplug. Someone for whom there's no question about whether or not he will start and be a go-to guy. I think they're after that, and the fact that they've put this staff and roster together is a good sign that they will probably finish it pretty well, too.

Jeff Drummond: I’m impressed with the type of balance that Mark Pope has assembled so far in his first Kentucky roster. He has checked all the boxes in the frontcourt and backcourt, and he’s got decent depth to boot. Almost overnight, the Cats’ experience level is going from one of the lowest figures in the country to one of the highest. Physical and mental maturity will be a drastic change. Pope’s future teams may look a little different in that aspect — definitely more freshman signees moving forward — but this is the type of roster he knew he needed in Year 1. Kentucky has 11 of 13 scholarships filled. They will definitely take one more player, and it would be nice if that was a go-to type scorer. Does BYU’s Jaxson Robinson fit that role? North Florida’s Chaz Lanier? It’s hard for me to see adding both, but who knows? I’d expect them to hold the last scholarship in case a major opportunity opened late. It’s always good to have one in your pocket.

David Sisk: The roster is 11 deep now. We definitely know there is depth. All eight transfers should be able to contribute positively. Hopefully there can be freshmen contributions as well. There is not a glaring void with positions. There are guards, wings, and bigs. There is plenty of shooting. What this roster needs now is offensive playmaking. I still don’t feel this group can play itself into open shots athletically when they get into league play. BYU didn’t either, but it can work from playing within the system. This team needs to be able to get each other open rather than depending on Mark Pope. A combination of Jaxson Robinson, Chaz Lanier, and/or Wooga Poplar could help get this team past a first weekend group and possibly into the top 25.

Travis Graf: When I look at this roster, they’re still missing a go-to scorer and a player who can get paint touches consistently. Pope’s offense will open up looks for players more than the need of players who can break down their man, but adding a guy who can freelance and get their own when sets aren’t working would be a welcome addition in my eyes. However the two guys Kentucky is going after, Lanier and Robinson, don’t really fit the mold of players who get paint touches. I think that part just is what it is at this point in the portal, but those two would provide a scoring spark from day one.