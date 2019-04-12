Cats Illustrated staff members answer three big questions about Kentucky's spring game on Friday to help you get ready for the action.

What are you most interested in watching in the Blue-White Spring Game?

Travis Graf: I’m interested in seeing how comfortable Terry Wilson looks in his first public action in year two. Does he have command of the offense and do his passes look more accurate and more crisp?

Warren Taylor: I'm interested in watching the battle between the Cats new-look secondary and the wide receiving corp. There are so many questions about each position group and Friday's scrimmage under the lights will hopefully illuminate some answers about each.

Jeff Drummond: My typical approach would be to focus on the line of scrimmage, but I think we know more about those guys on both sides of the ball than any other position groups on the team, so I'm going with the wide receivers. Lynn Bowden is the most exciting guy on the roster, but he needs help this season, so it will be interesting to see if guys like Josh Ali, Isaiah Epps, Ahmad Wagner and BJ Alexander (among others) are ready to take the next step and become impact players.

Justin Rowland: The battle between the receivers and defensive backs is going to be interesting because there are so many unproven players who could make an impact in the fall. As I've said on radio and podcasts over the last week, it's an interesting situation because if the receivers look good, fans will worry about the secondary. The reverse is also true. But I'm anxious to see guys like Bryce Oliver, Allen Dailey, Ahmad Wagner, Brandin Echols, Moses Douglass and others.

Who will be the star of the game?

Graf: Chris Oats. He’s dominated spring practice and I don’t see that changing Friday. I envision him flying around and making plays all over the field.

Taylor: Kavoisey Smoke. Last year A.J. Rose broke out during the spring game and showed UK's depth at running back, Smoke will do the same.

Drummond: I would predict we see one of the running backs -- AJ Rose, Kavosiey Smoke or Chris Rodriguez -- emerge as the star of the game. Rose would be a popular pick, but I think the staff may wind up giving a longer look to Smoke and Rodriguez. If I remember correctly, that's the same way Rose was the star in last year's Blue-White Game. Put me down for Smoke, who will show his versatility by catching a few balls out of the backfield and breaking at least one for a big play.

Rowland: I'll go with Terry Wilson. He's going to be working against defensive backs who are mostly inexperienced and will have some nice skill position weapons around him, aside from the questions about who will step up on the outside.

What position group will fans come away feeling best about?

Graf: The defensive line. A lot of veterans and continuity return for Kentucky at these positions. They’ll show why they’ve been the position with the least amount of question marks this spring.

Taylor: Kentucky lost a ton of talent and experience in the secondary, but Coach Stoops and the coaching staff have recruited and developed well at DB. I wager the BBN will be pleased with what they see out of the corners and safeties.

Drummond: O-Line. And I would include the tight ends in that grouping. It's a veteran, experienced group with a lot of quality depth. They didn't perform all that well in the last scrimmage, and the coaches have challenged them to come out and be more physical in the spring game, so I expect that to occur.

Rowland: I'll say the defensive line. When fans see the amount of size and athleticism for the Wildcats on the two or even three-deep it's going to be an impressive testament to how the staff has recruited the trenches in recent years.