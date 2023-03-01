Kentucky has two regular season games remaining before the SEC Tournament and then the Big Dance.

The Wildcats take on Vanderbilt tonight in Rupp Arena for a Senior Day event that will be rare in scope for the Calipari era, and then Kentucky takes on Arkansas to conclude the regular season slate.

Bracketologists don't seem to have any shared view on where Kentucky is seeded. According to bracketmatrix.com, which compiles all of the most popular bracket projections, Kentucky is anywhere between a 5 and a 9 seed.

CI writers sound on with their takes on where Kentucky stands in the big picture, seed-wise, before the final two games.

Travis Graf: As of right now, I think Kentucky should be a seven seed. If they continue their hot streak into the end of the season, I could see them getting as high as a five seed. The Q4 loss to South Carolina and the Q3 loss to Georgia were killers and Kentucky wishes they had those games back, but they’re the catalyst for the run they’re on right now in hindsight. At worst, I think Kentucky will be an eight seed. But ultimately, I see a six seed in their future.

Jeff Drummond: It's shaping up to be very interesting final week of the regular season. As we close in on the final two games for the major conferences, there are a logjam of teams between the 4 and 7 seeds that could be exchanging positions based on this week's results. If you look at Indiana and Kentucky, for example, there's currently a two- or three-line seed gap between the Hoosiers and Wildcats, although they have very similar resumes. That Quad-4 loss to South Carolina is clearly still working against UK, but if the Cats can play well this week and carry the momentum into a good showing at the SEC Tournament, I see a 5 or 6 as a strong possibility. The main objective is not backsliding to a dreaded 8/9 game, where you'd likely face a No. 1 seed on the first weekend.

David Sisk: I would assume Kentucky is somewhere around the six/seven line right now. They have made drastic improvements the past few weeks, and I will write later this week how they are trending in the right direction. But right now that seeding means little. They have a tough week this week with Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and then there is the issue of the SEC Tournament. Worst case scenario they could tank and drop to eight or nine. Best case would be a win out and a possible four seed. I believe the five or six seed is the most likely outcome. The Cats will split this week, and then make it to the weekend in Nashville.

Justin Rowland: If I'm to believe the people who follow this most closely it seems like Kentucky's Quadrant 4 loss to South Carolina is really hurting. Because when I look at the rest of Kentucky's resume it's not nearly as bad as some still seem to think. Kentucky is 20-9 and all but two of its losses have been in Quadrant 1 games. It has a 5-7 record in those Quadrant 1 games, with bad outcomes early in the year and good outcomes later in the year. The worst loss which is really hurting, South Carolina, really served as one of a couple of turning points for this team, and Kentucky has a perfect record in Quadrant 2 games. My opinion is that Kentucky should be a five right now, but they're probably a six to most people who talk about this. If Kentucky splits winning tonight and losing at Arkansas, I think they will probably be a six. If they win out, I think they're a five at the end of the regular season with an outside chance of moving up to a four if they make the last day of the SEC Tournament.