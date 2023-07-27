Cats Illustrated continues to preview the upcoming college football season with a series of roundtable questions and answers.

Today's question is a big picture overview of how staff members believe the season is going to go.

What's your prediction for Kentucky's record in 2023?

Jeff Drummond: I'm going with 8-4 right now. Until I see what the offensive line looks like coming out of camp, this remains a really difficult prediction to offer with any level of confidence. I see the potential for 9-3 if everything goes well, the Cats stay healthy, and they catch some breaks. Those end up being the special seasons, but it's rare when it all falls into place. I have them getting off to a 7-1 start, including fan-pleasing Ws over Florida and Tennessee at Kroger Field, before hitting a bumpy stretch in "Red November" where they drop three in a row to Mississippi State, Alabama, and South Carolina. The Cats recover to beat Louisville and hoist the Governor's Cup once again, finishing the regular season at 8-4. Stealing a W at Mississippi State and/or South Carolina could elevate them into a higher-caliber bowl game at 9-3.

Travis Graf: I’ll go with 9-3 here, and the ‘Cats starting off 5-0 heading to Athens, where they take their first loss. The other loss I see on the schedule is Tennessee at home, and the shocker I’m going to go out on a limb and say is Kentucky knocks off Alabama. I’d never, ever predict Kentucky to beat Alabama in a normal season, but this is the weakest the quarterback position has been for the Crimson Tide on paper in quite awhile. To offset this hallmark victory, I believe Kentucky will drop a swing game where they might be favored (Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina, or Louisville).

Justin Rowland: When I did my game-by-game predictions for Kentucky football last week I came out with 8-4. That included wins at Mississippi State and Louisville, as well as home wins against Missouri and Florida, but losses to UGA, Bama, Tennessee, and South Carolina. That feels like the safest prediction but it's possible it could be better or worse. Basically, I think they're a middle of the pack SEC team. If the offensive line is "good" then I think they could make some real noise and even become a contender for a NY6 bowl at some point. But if the offensive line still struggles, given the schedule, there could be difficulties down the stretch.