Kentucky's secondary already had plenty of questions going into camp before the 2019 season. The injury to Davonte Robinson was the worst case scenario for that unit in particular.

Cats Illustrated staff writers chime in with their takes on what it means and where the Cats go from here.

Jeff Drummond: This was a substantial blow to the UK defense. After losing the entire starting secondary from last season, it was nice to know there was a guy like Robinson coming back who had played a lot of snaps in a reserve role. He would have been the anchor for that unit, a guy with All-SEC potential. That being said, safety is a spot that you can typically absorb an injury like this a little easier than quarterback or left tackle. Kentucky has some talented guys who can step up. I look for freshman Moses Douglass to ultimately be that guy. He is not as fast as Robinson, but he's still a good athlete, and he's got the physicality that you like on the back end. Bringing him in as an early enrollee and having him go through spring practice may prove to be more important than originally anticipated.

Justin Rowland: The only injury that would have caused me to dramatically alter my prediction for Kentucky football in 2019 would have been to Lynn Bowden, but this isn't far down the list and it does give me some pause. Robinson was not only one of the two most experienced defensive back Kentucky has, he was arguably the most versatile having played a lot of free safety and spent a lot of time in that slot corner position. Beyond the loss of his experience and physical talents, UK's very young secondary will have to learn how to communicate in a hurry. This is one less veteran who can help line everyone up correctly and make sure assignments are picked up.