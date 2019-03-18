Get 50% off a new subscription to Cats Illustrated!

What's it going to take for Kentucky to navigate a perilous Midwest Region bracket and reach the tournament's final weekend in Minneapolis?



Cats Illustrated writers sound off on their keys to a Wildcat run.

Warren Taylor: The secret to Kentucky making a deep tournament run isn't much of a mystery at this point. Kentucky has to defend the 3-point line better than it did during the first half and closing stretch in the SEC tournament semifinal loss to Tennessee. Wofford, Seton Hall, and even Abilene Christian to an extent can stroke it from deep. That could easily spell a first-weekend exit for UK.

Besides defending the three, I think Kentucky needs better play from Keldon Johnson. At times this year, Johnson has been the best player on the court for Kentucky. Lately, his play has been puzzling. On the one hand, he can easily have a 22-point night as he did against Ole Miss or lay eggs as he did versus Florida or Alabama. His energy and ability to get to the rim have been the difference in games Kentucky struggled to score. There is a chance if the well runs try at any point on offense during the tournament, Johnson may have to save the Cats again. It would also be handy to have a reliable third-scoring option to take the pressure and double teams off of Tyler Herro and P.J. Washington.

Jeff Drummond: Where should we start? There are three that stand out in my mind:

(1) Reid Travis and PJ Washington must avoid foul trouble. As we saw in the SEC Tournament, sometimes that is completely out of their hands, but it's a totally different UK team when you take one of them the court. Everything gets much harder the Cats on both ends of the floor. They are essential for good spacing and balance on offense and for toughness around the basket on defense and the rebounding column. If one of them happens to get in foul trouble in the NCAA Tournament, how will John Calipari handle it? He has received some criticism of late for being too stubborn with his two-foul-sit policy in the first half. Does he need to make an exception for one of those guys who are too important to play long stretches without? I'm not sure. But we know UK lost each of the last two matchups with an elite Tennessee team by playing it safe. Cal may have to roll the dice at some point in the big dance.

(2) Kentucky does not have to rely on the 3-point shot, but the Cats have to make enough to keep it close with their opponent. We've seen some games this season -- most of them earlier in the year -- where UK would hit only three or four treys and the opponent would have a dozen. Duke outscored the Cats 36-12 from the arc; 33-15 for Seton Hall. Kentucky doesn't want to be in a situation where it has to compensate for 20-some points in other ways against quality teams. That means freshman wings Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson have to knock down a good percentage of their open looks. When one of those two is doing that, UK is really hard to beat. When both of them are, it's almost certainly going to be a long day for the opponent.

(3) Ashton Hagans needs to be really good, if not great. We've seen it year after year after year: teams that make a deep NCAA Tournament run almost always get great point guard play. As much hype as guys like Zion Williamson or even PJ Washington may get during the tourney, guard play ultimately makes or breaks your title chances. Hagans went through a bit of a slump late in the season after carrying the Cats when conference play began. There were some signs in the SEC Tourney that he may be getting his second wind. He had 10 points and 12 assists against Tennessee. You also have fellow freshman Immanuel Quickley playing his best basketball of the season at just the right time. I think that bodes well for the Cats.

David Sisk: I like the fact that Reid Travis appears to back at a high level. Each player simply needs to play at a level that they are capable of doing. I still think the big issue if P.J. Washington staying out of trouble. I also thought it was interesting that Calipari said Ashton Hagans was exhausted at the end of Saturday's game. That can't happen again.

But once they get to the round of 16, they can't have a player look back later on and say I wish I had played better. The talent is there to make a deep run.

Justin Rowland: For me the number one issue is once Kentucky gets to the Sweet 16 they have to get more from outside the arc than they got the last few games of the regular season and through the SEC tournament. The long ball had become a better part of Kentucky's arsenal as conference play moved along, but over the last six games the Wildcats hit an average of fewer than five per game and only attempted a dozen per game. Those are two of the lowest totals in the country in that category and the sport is just not there right now. UK can't trade twos for threes against really good teams and at some point in the tournament they'll need to trade three point baskets for a stretch.

Another factor is foul trouble. Kentucky has depth; that's not the issue. But at times, PJ Washington has been prone to picking up two quick first half fouls and John Calipari is beyond reluctant to keep a player on the court in those conditions. When Washington goes out, Kentucky is a much, much easier team to defend. They need him on the court for 30-35 minutes per game against top 15-20 teams.

Finally, the guards have to play with more poise in close games than they showed against Tennessee. I thought there were a series of troubling plays by Kentucky's backcourt that led me to believe they wilted in the moment. There were games when they made clutch plays, too, but their youth showed against Tennessee late and that is not what you want to see in the Big Dance. Otherwise, Ashton Hagans and Tyler Herro played very well, but they have to sustain that confidence and focus late in games.

Travis Graf: The Kentucky train is going to have to be a well-oiled machine over the next month if the Cats are poised to make a run. Everyone must play their part and the team must remain unselfish throughout the duration of the tournament. In my opinion, Kentucky’s keys to a major run come down to three things.

Ashton Hagans has to be Marquis Teague. Hagans doesn’t have to be a world beater by any means, but he must run the show and initiate the offense. It would also be a nice sight to see him elevate his defensive play back to where it was in December and January. The Tennessee loss was a great game for Hagans, outside of a couple missed bunnies. He boasted a stat line of 10 points, 12 assists and only 3 turnovers. The freshman point guard is the biggest key to Kentucky’s run over the next few weeks.Keldon Johnson cannot disappear for long spurts over the course of a game like he’s done all year. For the Cats to make a run, they need Keldon Johnson to be the first or second best player on the court for them at all times. Johnson’s energy is something that can keep Kentucky moving forward if he’s locked in game in and game out. Maybe most importantly, Johnson needs to be locked in on the defensive side of the ball, as too many times he gets broken down off the dribble or loses his man on a cut.

Kentucky has to play sound three point defense for the duration of the tournament. The Cats rank 221st in the country in three point defense, allowing their opponents to hit 35% from behind the arc. Kentucky has a possibility to face a few teams (Seton Hall, Wofford, North Carolina and Houston) that can absolutely light it up from deep and the Cats must be ready to step up to the challenge and take pride in their defense. If this team defends, they’ll put themselves in a great position to win it all.

