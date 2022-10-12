On Wednesday morning college basketball reporter and insider Jon Rothstein reported that Kentucky and Indiana are deep in negotiations that would lead to the series between the two basketball programs being resumed.

According to Rothstein the series would feature games played at home sites and also neutral venues.

The UK-IU series has been a polarizing topic ever since it was discontinued some years ago under Calipari. Cats Illustrated writers chime in with their takes on the news.

Jeff Drummond: This has been a great week for college basketball scheduling news. First, we get the announcement that the Kentucky-Gonzaga contract will be extended to six years, and now the potential return of what should be one of the nation's best rivalries. Indiana hasn't held up its end of the bargain on the hardwood in recent years, but the Hoosiers should eventually return to national prominence with the right leadership in place. I know some younger UK fans don't view it as an attractive rivalry, but almost anyone 40 or older would love to see this matchup return to glory. It just makes sense. Thirteen championships between them. The legacy of legendary coaches and All-American players. A shared love of basketball. Border states. Red versus Blue. Get it done.

Travis Graf: Once again, this is another series that will be good for college basketball moving forward. Both fan bases have been clamoring for this matchup to start back up, and it’s nice to see the egos put to the side to get it done. Indiana is trending in the right direction under Mike Woodson and there should be some great contests between these two teams over the next few years. Hopefully it will all get worked out where both teams get home games and there’s additional neutral site games, that way everyone is happy on both sides.

David Sisk: If Kentucky adds an Indiana series on the heels of Gonzaga then we have a change in scheduling philosophy that most fans will embrace. Although there are some neutral sites mixed in there should be home and away matchups. It’s only right to give season ticket holders high quality home games. It also feels right to bring back this grand old rivalry. I’m old enough to remember Joe B. Hall and Bob Knight going at it, so the romantic in me wants to see these games played. If truth be known, I’ll bet Mike Woodson is all about it as well. No matter where you stand on the issue, acknowledge this. Your blood will be pumping on Kentucky/Indiana game day.

Justin Rowland: I totally get what some Kentucky fans are saying when they're ready to just leave this series in history. Indiana hasn't been very relevant in college basketball but it has a very proud fan base and Kentucky tends to bring out a side of that fan base that the Big Blue Nation doesn't really enjoy. There's this sense that even if Kentucky beats Indiana eight out of ten times, those two times will be blown up into such a huge deal, and the general hate in the series (made worse by the fact that Kentucky has remained nationally relevant) is disproportionately held by Indiana fans. All that said, it was really cool to see the red/blue split in those neutral site games. I'd really prefer a neutral site series in Indianapolis and Louisville but whatever it takes to bring the game back. I'm of the mind that UK should play IU, UNC, and Louisville every year.