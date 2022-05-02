Roundtable: Keion Brooks in the transfer portal

Several days ago Jeff Goodman reported that Kentucky forward Keion Brooks had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Assuming Brooks follows through and transfers to another school it would mark a significant change for the Wildcats, as opposed to relying on Brooks for starter-level minutes the past few years.

Here are takes from CI staff members on Brooks' anticipated departure.

Jeff Drummond: I think a lot of Kentucky fans will have mixed feelings about the likelihood of Keion Brooks suiting up for another program next season. On the one hand, BBN has talked for years about a desire to see more players become upperclassmen at UK. Brooks was supposed to be that kind of guy. Not a superstar, but a steady guy who, on a given day, was capable of doing something special like his unforgettable performance in the Cats' blowout of Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse this season or the big effort at Florida as a freshman before Covid-19 shut down the season. On the other hand, Brooks -- through no direct fault of his own -- has now been connected to the worst season in UK basketball history and the worst NCAA Tournament loss the Cats have ever suffered. In reading the tea leaves this offseason, it just feels like a fresh start may be a good thing for all parties. Jacob Toppin has earned a chance to be the man at that spot, and Damion Collins should play a bigger role next season, splitting time between the 4 and the 5. Hopefully, Brooks can find a new college home to help him expand his game more than he could at UK.

David Sisk: With Keion Brooks entering the transfer portal the main question becomes what the impact will be for next season. As usual, depth will not be an issue at the power forward spot. Hopefully, this will free up Jacob Toppin. His two-point shooting numbers and offensive efficiency stats were off the charts last season. He just didn’t have enough time or opportunity last season. I compare it to Brady Manek’s freedom once Dawson Garcia left the team. Chris Livingston will also be a big part from the three/four spot. My main interest is how the playing time and roles will be distributed between those two. Damion Collins might also help at the power forward along with the center spots. In a nutshell, I expect Kentucky to be just fine at that position.

Travis Graf: It’s a double-edged sword losing Keion Brooks, in my opinion. Kentucky fans had clamored for upperclassmen for the entire Calipari tenure and Brooks was entering what would’ve been his fourth season in Lexington. On the other hand, there were a lot of ‘what are you thinking’ moments attached to his time in Lexington, more than you’d like to see from a former five-star player. Following PJ Washington, who had a tremendous second year transformation, set up Brooks for that expectation and he was just never the type of player to make that jump. While you knew what you were getting with Brooks, Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin are options with more upside entering this season.

Justin Rowland: Brooks had some great moments for Kentucky but the inconsistency became predictable. At one point early in his career folks were wondering if he could develop into a PJ Washington impact level player and that just was not in the cards. Kentucky has other very different options but will be okay. I was more of a Toppin guy and there will be other options in that spot as well. Kentucky will be okay. Brooks was a 'tweener. He wasn't someone who would really bang inside and he never shot better than 26.3% (freshman year number) from outside the arc. I thought he had the potential to develop one of the better mid-range games in the sport but this move can be mutually beneficial.