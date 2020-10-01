CatsIllustrated - Roundtable: Joey Gatewood's impact in 2020

This week's big football news for the Wildcats was word that quarterback Joey Gatewood has been ruled eligible for the 2020 season.

Cats Illustrated writers discuss what that means for Gatewood and Kentucky in today's roundtable.

Jeff Drummond: I think Joey Gatewood's eligibility will add another nice option to the UK offense. Initially, I think you'll see him utilized as a "change of pace" back to keep defenses off-balance and give Terry Wilson a breather and opportunity to see things from the sideline that Eddie Gran wants to address. I don't know how much throwing they'll do with Gatewood, although we're told he has looked good when asked to throw in fall camp. For now, I think we'll see a good dose of "Wildcat" from Gatewood, similar to what you saw from Florida when they had Chris Leak and a young Tim Tebow. If nothing more, he gives the Cats a really good short-yardage/sneak/goal line option. They would have loved to have him on that crucial goal-line set before the half at Auburn.

Travis Graf: Joey Gatewood brings a unique skill set to the Kentucky offense as the Wildcats don’t have anyone like him currently on the roster. The transfer quarterback is tall, super strong and very mobile for his size. As of now, he’ll serve as Terry Wilson’s back up until further notice. However, I expect Gatewood to get special packages to utilize his skill set behind Kentucky’s offensive line. Short yardage situations and goal line scoring opportunities will probably be his best bet to get the ball unless Terry Wilson does something to lose the starting job, which I don’t expect.

Justin Rowland: This is a hard question for me because we didn't get to really see him in the spring or fall. I did hear that at one point he was really pushing Terry Wilson, although I never believed it was realistic for him to unseat Kentucky's returning and current starter. Simply put, I'm inclined to think there's a real opportunity for Gatewood to gain valuable experience this season. That's the main reason my bold prediction in this week's "3-2-1" was that we'd see a healthy dose of a quarterback other than Wilson. It's not about Wilson. Gatewood is a former Rivals100 player, not far removed from that, and is the kind of talent Kentucky has not had at the quarterback position in a very long time. Combine that with the fact that coaches spoke in camp of things starting to click for him and it's intriguing. Then factor this season is very different. It's not a throwaway year, but it's a "free" year for players. If I were a coach it would be very hard not to get Gatewood out there with an eye on the future, not as Kentucky's starter but as a situational/short yardage/goal line player and also maybe a series or two in a conventional setting.



