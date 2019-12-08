After weeks of speculation and lots of uncertainty, Kentucky finally got its bowl reveal on Sunday.

The Wildcats are bound for Jacksonville, Fla., where they will take on the Indiana Hoosiers out of the Big 10.

Here Cats Illustrated staff members share their thoughts.

Travis Graf: The ‘Cats ended up in their best possible bowl game opportunity. Jacksonville is an appealing vacation spot for Kentucky fans at the end of the year and the Gator Bowl is the most glamorous bowl out of their likely bowl picture. It’ll be a fun matchup as well, as Kentucky and Indiana revisit their retired rivalry.

At a glance, the matchup is hard to handicap based on team stats. The Hoosiers are probably the best passing team the ‘Cats will have faced all season. Indiana is 29th in the country in passing yards per game and accounts for 433 total yards per game. The Hoosiers are also top 10 in completion percentage, sitting at 68% for the season.This game will be very intriguing, especially as we’re able to dive deeper into the matchup. The teams are polar opposites on offense, as Indiana loves to pass the ball and Kentucky will look to establish the run. While this game won’t have much of an effect on recruiting, as the teams don’t normally recruit the same players, it’ll be exciting as both fan bases don’t really care for one another.

Jeff Drummond: It's an intriguing matchup on a number of levels. For one, I think fans of a certain age really enjoy it when border rivals Kentucky and Indiana play in anything. Football. Basketball. Baseball. Horseshoes. Checkers. Whatever. It's usually fun when the Big Blue squares off with that red. This was a very spirited (and often heated) football rivalry from the late 1980s into the early 2000s. In terms of the actual matchup, I'm sure the Gator Bowl likes having one of the best passing attacks in the nation (IU No. 13 at 308.7 yards per game) go up against one of the best pass defenses in the nation (UK No. 4 at 172.7 yards per game). The big question should be whether the Hoosiers can slow down the Cats' No. 4 national rushing attack led by receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr.

Justin Rowland: I think this is as good a setup as Kentucky could have hoped for. It's the most prestigious bowl game that was seriously on the table given the Gator's history and the matchup with the Big Ten. While many Kentucky fans either don't care about Indiana football or don't want anything to do with the Hoosiers in anything, the matchup is less daunting than some of the other potential draws in this game. It won't be an easy game but UK has a very good chance to be competitive or pull out the win. At the end of the day bringing home the hardware is the most important thing