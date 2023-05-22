Most of the college basketball world is just now getting a taste of what it's like to have to make over a roster just about every offseason.

Kentucky fans have been watching that happen for well over a decade now, thanks to John Calipari and the way he has run his program in Lexington.

This year Kentucky fans know they will see a very talented core for next year, but there are a lot of questions in terms of deep the Wildcats will go and what the actual finished product the roster will look like.

Decisions still have to be announced and the Cats presumably have some work to do in the portal. Cats Illustrated writers share their takes on whether Kentucky fans should be concerned about all of the uncertainty.

David Sisk: Kentucky fans should be concerned, but not panicked yet. For starters let’s see what happens first with Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves. I will admit it is not looking as promising with either player as it once was, but either return will be extremely helpful. From there we are still going to see a heavy influx of good players into the transfer portal from the NBA Combine and the graduate transfer ranks. The question will be what quality of player can they get if they believe playing time is contested and not promised? No matter what, Kentucky does have a nice core group for next year. They just need quality depth. If John Calipari’s team gets through next year without a rash of injuries it will be the first time in a long time. The bottom line is that Kentucky fans just need some good news in the next few days.

Jeff Drummond: It's a complex scenario. With three players who are each a candidate to return, there's not much flexibility for John Calipari here. Every player in the transfer portal knows that UK has the top-rated recruiting class and that Cal will go to great lengths to play those guys. That's clearly his MO, and it's probably being used against him by rival recruiters on these portal guys. I am somewhat surprised, though, that they haven't added at least one addition yet. It doesn't have to be one of these high-profile guys like Hunter Dickinson, but someone to help bolster the depth a bit. Fans should be moderately concerned about the prospect of having a razor-thin roster with little or no collegiate experience. That's not a winning formula in recent March Madness. It would really help if any two of the three "decision guys" return. Then you would have a nine-man rotation of both experience and talent you can work with.

Travis Graf: With how college basketball operates now, and contenders filling teams up with vets from the transfer portal, I think Kentucky’s current situation is much dire now than it would’ve been a few years ago. They crushed it in recruiting and have a good class coming in, and normally that would give them an advantage heading into the season, but teams are no longer built around a ton of freshmen, so it’s not as big of a deal as it once was. Right now, I’d say the panic meter is about 6/10, and if it’s two weeks from now and neither Oscar nor Reeves have announced a return, that goes up to an 8 or 9/10. The roster has talent, but no veterans and no depth to even run 5’s in practice at this point. Getting at least one of those two back is paramount, as Kentucky is either being super quiet in the portal or doesn’t have much going.











