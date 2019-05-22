Roundtable: How big of a loss is McDaniels?
Cats Illustrated staff members discuss the significance of Kentucky losing out on Jaden McDaniels to Washington.Travis Graf: Losing out on Jaden McDaniels is a double-edged sword in my opinion. McD...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news