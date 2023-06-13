With everyone telling John Calipari his team needs experienced veteran leadership to help along a bunch of freshmen, the Kentucky coach doubled down, adding another freshman.

This time it's Jordan Burks, a three-star with the highlights of a player who could make some kind of impact next season due to his scoring ability.

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond, David Sisk, and Travis Graf sound off with their expectations for the late addition.

Jeff Drummond: I like the addition of Jordan Burks. Let’s face it: this Kentucky team needs some additional bodies more than anything right now, and this seems like a quality piece rather than just depth for depth’s sake. Although I haven’t seen as much of him as other guys in this UK class, I’ve liked what the highlight reel shows. Burks seems to have an edge to him and some of that toughness that Calipari really values. We may look back at this and see it as a bigger day than some may realize now.

Travis Graf: Jordan Burks is a solid pick up, but he doesn’t necessarily move the needle in year one. He’s a multi-year guy with upside but it could take him awhile to tap into it. Burks is a good, versatile depth piece for the Cats that can raise the floor a little bit, but not necessarily the ceiling. At this point in the game, he’s a depth addition, and Kentucky still needs someone to raise the ceiling of the team, particularly a veteran.

David Sisk: I’m honestly not sure what Jordan Burks brings next season, but high major college coaches have told me he is a future NBA prospect. At worst he can add some much needed depth next season. At best he can provide instant perimeter scoring. Depth is the issue next season. But if he doesn’t rush, and is all in on development like Adou Thiero and Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, the potential is there for a possible very nice career at Kentucky.