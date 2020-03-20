With the enormous range of questions facing Kentucky and college basketball this offseason -- the entire sporting world, really -- it would be a fool's errand for anyone to pretend they know what the landscape will look like next season.

But we can offer some predictions and general expectations based on what's likely to happen.

Today's roundtable: What are your early expectations for UK basketball next season?

Travis Graf: There’s so much grey area as we answer this question right now, with potential rule changes and seniors possibly getting an addition year of eligibility. It’s going to be a mess for the next few months. Kentucky’s biggest question marks leading into next season are point guard play and a go-to big man. Does Askew have a big summer of growth in his game? Does Kentucky go after a grad transfer guard and/or big (or a regular transfer with the new rule)? Is Nate Sestina allowed to come back? Does Immanuel Quickley or EJ Montgomery come back? So many questions. Kentucky has two of the most talented players in the high school landscape coming in next season in Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston, who I think both will thrive in Kentucky’s system. I see both of those guys averaging 15-18 points per game. If Immanuel Quickley opts for the pros, I strongly sense that Kentucky will add another point guard. The ‘Cats will probably add another bit regardless, as long as Nick Richards goes pro. A National Championship is next year’s ceiling, with an Elite Eight being the floor.

Jeff Drummond: It all depends on whether Immanuel Quickley and E.J. Montgomery return. If they do, there's some solid experience and leadership to go with another influx of incredible freshman talent. If they don't, you're probably looking at another season of growing pains with a team that gradually gets better and looks like a contender by March. Without Montgomery, UK would need an eligibility waiver for Nate Sestina or to sign another graduate transfer big man. There could be some serious questions about the Cats' frontcourt in 2020-21.

David Sisk: There is more uncertainty about next year's college basketball season than any other in history. Will seniors be allowed to come back for another season? If so, Nate Sestina could be back. It was an impossible scenario that could happen just three or four days ago. There is also the chance that there could be a one time automatic transfer without having to sit out. That opens up the floodgates. These are issues that every Division I program is looking at right now.

Justin Rowland: If Immanuel Quickley and EJ Montgomery return, it's a top two or three team nationally. If they were to keep those two and add another quality post option, I would have them at No. 1 without question. If Quickley returns but Montgomery leaves, they would need to add someone really good down low for me to have them in the Top-3, but a combination of Quickley, Boston, and Clarke as scoring guards and wings would be enough for me to consider them a very dangerous team. If Quickley leaves and Montgomery returns it will also be a very dangerous team but with a lower floor. If both Quickley and Montgomery leave I won't write the team off but I would definitely start them outside the Top-5 and probably outside the Top-10.