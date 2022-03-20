Roundtable: Another Year for Daimion Collins

Basketball writer Travis Branham reported on Sunday that freshman Kentucky forward Daimion Collins plans to return for a second season in Lexington.

While multi-year players have become more common at UK in recent years under Calipari, you still can't make assumptions so it's significant if the report is correct.

Cats Illustrated writers sound off on what a second year for Collins could mean for UK and what it could look like for him.

Jeff Drummond: I think Daimion Collins’ reported decision to return for a sophomore season at Kentucky is a good sign that he and his family are looking at the big picture and fully understand that he had limitations this season which kept him from playing more than they may have expected. Hopefully, he can add some bulk and muscle in the off-season strength program and be in a better position to contribute next season. The only question I have at this point is where do the minutes come from if Oscar Tshiebwe returns at the 5 and Keion Brooks and/or Jacob Toppin return at the 4?

Travis Graf: Daimion Collins’ return is a positive for next year’s Kentucky roster. He has some of the most naturally unteachable upside in the country, but is just figuring out how to actually play the game of basketball. With an off-season of bulking, he could put on another 15 to 20 pounds and be a key component in the ‘Cats’ rotation next season. Collins’ upside as a rim protector adds a dimension to Kentucky’s interior defense that they didn’t have on the court consistently this season.

David Sisk: Damion Collins announcement that he is returning to Kentucky for his sophomore season is a win-win for both sides. Collins needs a second year and maybe a third at the collegiate level. He is very raw both physically and also with his basketball IQ. Collins needs to add 25 or 30 pounds of muscle and pick up the understanding of how to play basketball. He has the ceiling to be an Isaiah Jackson type of player. The positive for Kentucky is that they get to develop a five-star big. That can do nothing but help the program. The NCAA Tournament is full of post players who have made huge strides since their freshman season. Hopefully Collins can have the same type of career.

Justin Rowland: I think this could be a really big deal. Look at Lance Ware, for instance. Because UK had a really great core this year he didn't always play a lot but I thought his gains in the strength program and with nutrition were obvious. He looked stronger, more physically developed, and confident as a second year player who has been in the system. Collins is going to benefit a ton from that time, assuming he puts in the right kind of work.

Since so much of Collins' development is about packing on weight and getting stronger, it's entirely possible that as he builds up his body his game could really take off. This year he was nowhere near ready physically for a grueling league like the SEC of 2021-22. He was in the same situation as Bryce Hopkins, really, as a player who Calipari could look at and see as a possible matchup guy based on film work on an opponent.

Think back to Kentucky's 66-55 win in Tuscaloosa earlier this year. Collins had 10 points and 6 rebounds, attempting only three field goals but shooting 6/6 from the line. In that game we saw much of what Calipari had to be enamored with as a prospect. Quickness in his step and his bounce, namely. He's a human pogo stick. Ability to run the court, lob potential every possession, and a soft touch.

There's another question: If Collins plays, is he a 4 or a 5? If he's a 4, the three smaller guys better be able to shoot from outside. Kentucky has to get away from having just two shooters on the court. If he's the 5 then that will test his physicality. You can't get away from the developmental piece with Collins but it's fair for fans to hope that he can round into a guy who gets at least 15-20 regular minutes whether he starts or not.