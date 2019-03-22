This is where things get interesting. Kentucky is set for a second round Saturday matchup with No. 7 seed Wofford, a dangerous squad riding high after handling Seton Hall on Thursday.

How will the game play out and which team will reach the Sweet 16 in Kansas City?

The Cats Illustrated staff discusses that right here.

What are the biggest reasons for optimism going into Saturday's game for Kentucky fans?

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky brings some nice momentum into its second-round matchup after taking care of business in the opener against Abilene Christian. Reid Travis looks like he's fully healthy and played like a difference-maker (18 points, 9 rebounds) in his first NCAA Tournament game. Sometimes it's easy to forget he was the Pac-12 Player of the Year last season. The Cats' size and length could be a big problem for Wofford at every position, pushing the Terriers' offense out a little further from the basket than they are used to playing.

Travis Graf: From a pure talent aspect, Kentucky can pick and choose it’s matchups Saturday. The matchup Calipari will probably exploit time and time again is Reid Travis versus the big men of Wofford. The Terriers rank 187th in the nation in total blocks, only tallying 103 on the season. Travis has dominated non-SEC teams for the better part of the season and I don’t see that changing tomorrow. Watching Wofford on Thursday and a few times during their conference tournament, Kentucky’s wings should be able to drive to the rim without much resistance. It doesn’t help that they rank 108th nationally in total rebounds against an elite rebounding Kentucky squad. Despite Wofford ranking 2nd in the country in three point percentage, in their four losses against power five teams, they shot 34%. The Terriers fell to Mississippi State by 11 points despite going 13 for 22 behind the three point arc. The Cats size should bother Wofford as they attempt to run them off the three point line and settle for contested two pointers.

Warren Taylor: In spite of the drama swirling around P.J. Washington's injury, the Cats went out and imposed their will on the ACU Wildcats on Tuesday night. Reid Travis and Keldon Johnson, especially, rose to the occasion with the team's leader in street clothes on the bench. That was an important reminder that Kentucky has players other than Washington who can take over a game. The Cats also have length and athleticism that Wofford has not often. The Terriers struggled in spurts against Seton Hall's pressure defense and there is a chance their struggles will be magnified because of the Cats size.

Justin Rowland: Wofford obviously shoots the eyes out of the ball and can fill it up from outside, but if you are 41.7-percent from three and a seven seed, with a 1-4 record against major conference teams, it would stand to reason that you probably have some significant deficiencies that Kentucky should be able to exploit.

The Terriers are not nearly as good on defense as they are on offense. UK should be able to execute its sets unless they're lacking poise.

What are the biggest reasons for concern?

Drummond: Whew. There are bunch. For starters, Wofford looked really good in the first round against a Seton Hall team that had already beaten UK earlier this season. Many college basketball analysts who pay particularly close attention to the mid-majors say the Terriers are actually under-seeded. Their metrics read more like that of a 4 or 5 seed. Fletcher Magee is the NCAA record holder for 3-point baskets, which should get every players' attention in the UK locker room. And, lastly, the Cats may be playing without All-American forward PJ Washington again. This is a really dangerous game, potentially harder than what UK will face in the Sweet 16 should the Cats advance.

Graf: Wofford is one of the hottest teams in the country, coming in covering 12 of their last 13 spreads. With the line set to a small spread of 5 for Saturday’s matchup, the Cats can expect a close contest. The Terriers are arguably the best shooting team in the country (shooting 42% from deep on the year), which has been the thorn in Kentucky’s side all season long. Kentucky must remain disciplined in their communication with screens and switches. If you go under a Wofford screen, you’re toast. Fletcher Magee cemented his name in the record books last night, becoming the NCAA’s all time leading three point shooter. Kentucky must find a defender willing to fight the entire 40 minutes while chasing the senior wing all around the court. The Terriers feature more than just Magee, however. Starting power forward Cameron Jackson boasts a 36.5 PER, one of the best in the country, and is smooth around the rim. The Cats cannot afford Reid Travis getting into foul trouble.

Taylor: Wofford's run to close out Seton Hall was one of the more impressive things I've seen all happen all season on a basketball court. The Terriers completely obliterated the Pirates when they got their second wind. Fletcher Magee's shooting stroke was superhuman Tuesday night and he is not a one-man show either. The Terriers are a patient and crafty team on offense. They use ball fakes well, something Kentucky has struggled with all season long, as well as defending the 3-point line in general. Combine that with a potentially pro-Terrier crowd and the Cats will be on upset alert the moment the ball is tipped.

Rowland: It almost goes without saying that a team as good from deep as Wofford is a danger to shoot just about any opponent out of the tournament on a great day. So Kentucky will have to handle its switches and all assignments with precision and consistency. Wofford is also a very good offensive rebounding team (top 40 nationally). This team averages 81.3 points per game (No. 12) and while the competition contributed to that in some way, they will test Kentucky's defense.

What's your prediction and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 73, Wofford 62. The Cats will clamp down on the 3-point arc and force the Terriers to beat them in other ways. I'm going with Reid Travis again for the second straight game as my MVP. The Cats' big man delivers a double-double.

Graf: 75-70 Kentucky. The Cats muster enough offense to squeak this one out, despite Wofford hitting about 10 threes. Reid Travis has his best game as a Wildcat, scoring 25 points to go along with double digit rebounds. Keldon Johnson has a nice game as well, scoring around 15 points.

Taylor: Kentucky 75, Wofford 70. The Cats season won't end Saturday afternoon. Wofford will give the Cats a scare, but I think Keldon Johnson puts the team on his back again. Reid Travis will be a load in the post and Tyler Herro will put the game out of reach with clutch shots or free throws.





Rowland: It seems like a lot of folks are concerned about this matchup, and I understand that. It's a second round tournament game. If you're not nervous, you're not paying attention. Especially with Washington out. I think it was a good sign that Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson and Reid Travis all played so well on Thursday. And Kentucky's three-point defense has improved markedly over the course of the season. That should serve them well, as will their size and overall athleticism advantage in a 79-74 Kentucky win. MVP: Tyler Herro.