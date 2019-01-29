Kentucky will look to continue its positive momentum from recent weeks with another win tonight against Vanderbilt.

Taking on the Commodores in Nashville has sometimes been tricky, but UK is the solid favorite on Tuesday night.

Here's what Cats Illustrated staff members and writers think about the game.

What are the main reasons UK fans should feel optimistic about the game against Vandy?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: From a pure talent standpoint, the Cats have a big advantage at maybe every spot on the floor. This isn't the Vandy team we expected to see coming into the season, so the Commodores' fans may not be as fired up as they would have been in other seasons. That's usually a tough place to play, but UK should be well represented in the stands at Memorial Gym and the give the Cats a little extra push should they require it.

David Sisk, Staff Writer: Simply put, Kentucky is a much better team. They are battling for supremacy of the Southeastern Conference, while Vanderbilt is struggling to get out of the cellar. The Commodores are a fragile team. They have already lost three games by over fifteen points, and they dropped their last one to Oklahoma 86-55.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: Kentucky's play over a three-game stretch against Top 25 teams changed the national perception of the Cats. Aside from stretches in the Auburn game, the Cats' defense was suffocating. Vanderbilt goes through spurts of limited offensive efficiency. If John Calipari's team defends as they demonstrated against Mississippi State and Kansas, the Commodores are in trouble Tuesday night.

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: The resurrection of PJ Washington and Reid Travis. While rebounding the ball well against Vanderbilt in their last outing, Kentucky’s starting bigs combined for 8 points on 3/10 shooting. The Commodores did a great job of uglying up the game in Rupp, as they shut down these two and held the Cats to 25% from 3. Despite all of this, Kentucky still managed to win by 9 based solely on the difference of star power. Washington and Travis seem to have their chemistry and swagger back and Vanderbilt will struggle to shut those guys down as well as Kentucky’s shooters.

Are there any reasons UK fans should be concerned?

Drummond: While Vanderbilt has struggled this season, the first matchup in Rupp Arena was much closer than expected due to an off-game for the Cats and the way the Commodores were able to control the tempo. If Vandy is able to make this a slow, ugly, grinder once again, and UK suffers a letdown coming off three big games against ranked opponents, it could be difficult to get out of Nashville with a W.

Sisk: When you least expect it, Vanderbilt comes to play. Everyone will remember their first half performance in Rupp just a few weeks back, and then last week they could have knocked off the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers if a couple of calls would have gone different ways. Vandy will also play a zone defense that Kentucky is not used to seeing. One more note, Memorial is not an easy place to go play.

Taylor: Historically, Kentucky struggles in Nashville, even against the worst Vandy teams. The Commodores played a fantastic game against Tennessee last week and by all means, should have pulled the upset. They might have another effort like that in them, especially with Kentucky coming off an emotional win over Kansas.

Graf: Vanderbilt will throw some junk defenses the Cats’ way once again. For a team made up of majority freshmen, Memorial Coliseum is a difficult place to communicate with your coach when you get confused. Kentucky struggled to get going against the different zones the commodores threw at them at Rupp. Vanderbilt doesn’t necessarily have a particular player that should be viewed as a huge threat in this matchup, but Memorial Coliseum has always been a tough, abnormal environment to play in.

What's your prediction for the game and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 61. The Cats should have enough to win this one comfortably, but I don't believe it will be a blowout. Tyler Herro has a matchup advantage in this one and could be poised for MVP honors with a big offensive game.

Sisk: The key to this game will be how well Vanderbilt shoots the 3-pointer. When they don't they are anemic. When they do, they can strike fear in anybody. Look for the Cats to pressure the 3-point line when Matt Ryan and Aaron Nesmith get the ball, then play off Saben Lee. Offensively, I am also curious to see how long it takes them to figure out the zone. They did that the first time around in the second half. Usually it is an easier nut to crack in the next meeting. Kentucky 76 Vanderbilt 61.

Taylor: Kentucky 72, Vanderbilt 58. Kentucky is light years better than they were the first time they faced the Commodores. I don't see them slipping up in Nashville. P.J. Washington will continue his hot play in the post and will record another double-double as the Cats win their seventh game in a row.

Graf: Kentucky 75, Vanderbilt 65. The Cats get more offense going in this matchup, but their defense takes a step back in this hangover game following the Kansas victory. One of Washington or Travis gets in foul trouble early and Nick Richards takes the next step in his development while playing major minutes.