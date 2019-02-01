There might be a little less hype around this edition of the UK-UF basketball rivalry because of the Gators' struggles, but the game still means a lot to the Wildcats.

Riding a big winning streak and a wave of positive national press, Kentucky will look to avoid the toe stub in Gainesville.

Here's what Cats Illustrated staff members think about the game.

What are the biggest reasons for Kentucky fans to feel good about Saturday's game?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Uncle Mo' is still riding heavy with the Cats. They are finding ways to build on each winning performance, and PJ Washington is playing as well as anyone in the country right now. The matchup with Florida heavily favors the UK frontcourt.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: After the Cat's performance at Vanderbilt, it's hard to find a reason to pick against them Saturday. They have the edge at all spots on the floor. They are the better team on offense. More importantly, they are playing with an edge in games they are expected and should win, the sign of a championship mentality.

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: Kentucky is the hottest team in the country at this time. The players have turned the corner mentally and show no signs of slowing down their play. This Florida squad shouldn’t doesn’t have the make up to seriously challenge the Cats this weekend, as there’s no star to take over a game. Kentucky is at their best when they control the boards and force turnovers. Florida ranks 287th in the country in total rebounds as well as 112th in steals given up. The Gators are an average three point shooting team as well, ranking 122nd in the country at 36% as a team. Their weaknesses play right into Kentucky’s strengths.



What are the biggest reasons for Kentucky fans to be concerned about Saturday's game?

Drummond: Florida is in desperation mode as the calendar flips from January to February. The Gators have been "on the bubble" the last week or so and need to put together some signature wins to improve their tournament resume. They got one Wednesday night against Ole Miss. Adding one against UK would be huge. And, let's face it, Gainesville has always been a challenging place to play. The Rebels had the advantage of playing in a mostly silent arena. The Cats won't be afforded that opportunity. The Rowdy Reptiles will be losing their minds.

Taylor: The best Kentucky team's struggle at Florida. Despite the Gators uneven play, they took ranked to the limit in Gainesville, including an upset win over Ole Miss earlier this week. Florida's defense is good enough to keep them in the game even if its offense stalls. Couple that with the Gators level of desperation and one of the best homecourt advantages in the SEC, and Kentucky may need a Vandy like effort to stay even in this one.

Graf: Florida is always a tough place to play and you can expect the place to be rocking Saturday when the Cats come to town. The Gators can muck up a game and dictate the opponent to play a slower pace. This is evident by their defense only giving up 62.7 points per game, good for 15th in the nation in that category. KeVaughn Allen and Noah Locke are players that Kentucky must keep tabs on at all times, as both shoot 37% and 43% from three, respectively.

What's your pick for the game and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Florida 68, Kentucky 64. I've had a sneaking suspicion the last couple of days that the Cats are "due" for a loss. Nothing on paper indicates that this should be that game, but I have the feeling you're going to see one of those classic SEC road games where UK doesn't get many breaks and key players could face foul trouble. Reid Travis does his best to keep the Cats close with a double-double, but it's not enough to keep the win streak going.

Taylor: Kentucky 70, Florida 66. The Gators will give Kentucky everything the Cats can handle. Kentucky will struggle in a hostile environment in stretches, but they will make the plays necessary to keep the winning streak alive. P.J. Washington will get another double-double and continue his climb back to Lottery Pick consideration.

Graf: Kentucky 85, Florida 60. PJ Washington continues his dominant play and strings together another double-double as the Cats cruise.

