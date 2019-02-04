Kentucky will be the heavy favorite to take down South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night but is there a chance the Wildcats might take the Gamecocks too lightly?

Cats Illustrated writers and contributors make their game predictions and discuss what will happen on the court.

What are the main reasons Kentucky should be optimistic about Tuesday's game against South Carolina?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky's back in the friendly confines of Rupp Arena after playing in some really tough SEC venues toward the end of January. It should be a great home atmosphere on Tuesday coming on the heels of the gritty comeback win at Florida. The Cats will have South Carolina outmanned in this game, but their mental approach may be the most important thing to watch. Can they keep their edge and push the win streak to nine, or is this a letdown scenario?

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: Kentucky has turned the corner, yet they are still far from their ceiling. The Cats showed maturity in their win against Florida over the weekend. I don’t think South Carolina has the horses or the depth to really challenge Kentucky on the road. The Gamecocks are barely top 300 in the country in terms of rebounding. Ashton Hagans and company should be able to speed them up and force turnovers, as South Carolina is 176th in the nation in turnovers.

David Sisk, Staff Writer: This will be an interesting game. It seems like I have said this a lot in the past few weeks, but this team is on a roll. They come in on an eight-game winning streak. The thing I like about this team is that they can win so many different ways. Offensively, they can play in both the half court and in transition. They also have five guys who can go off on any night. Defensively, they can switch screens can guard just about any other position on the floor.

The thing that has been a constant is that they are able to get on a run as the game goes. That generally happens because the coach makes adjustments and the players are dialed in on both ends of the floor.

Are there any reasons UK fans should be concerned?

Drummond: The last time these teams met, unranked South Carolina beat No. 18 Kentucky 76-68 in Columbia. This time it's in Lexington, so that should make a difference, but the Gamecocks return talented forward Chris Silva, who went for 27 points and eight rebounds in the meeting. Silva is a tough matchup who does a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor. He's the Gamecocks' PJ Washington. So you have a really talented player, some decent depth around him, and a successful coach in Frank Martin. That makes this game a little dangerous.

Graf: Chris Silva. Silva has given the Cats fits during his time in Columbia. The 6’9” senior is the type of player Kentucky has struggled with this season. Silva is a great shot blocker, blocking 2 shots a game this season. He also shows the ability to step outside of the paint and knock down mid range jump shots on a consistent basis. The Gamecocks are a better team than their record indicates. They’re playing better of later, going 7-3 in their last 3 games.

Sisk: South Carolina offers a unique challenge. They are 11-10 overall, but 6-2 in the SEC. That tells me that they are playing their best ball right now and have young players that are figuring it out. They have road wins over Florida and Vanderbilt, and they beat Auburn on the road. They're also coming off an 86-60 beatdown of Georgia.

There are two very talented players for Carolina: Chris Silva and A.J. Lawson. At 6-foot-9, Silva and Reid Travis will be one to watch. Lawson is also one for the most talented freshmen in the league. Rivals would have rated him a five-star had he gone to high school in the states. It is also very important that Kentucky doesn't look past this game. This is a sandwich game between a road trip to Florida in the rearview mirror, and Mississippi State, LSU, and Tennessee in the windshield.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome and Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 74, South Carolina 60. The Cats use the same formula -- defense, transition points, timely 3s -- to extend their win streak to nine. I like Ashton Hagans to have a nice bounce-back game after struggling a bit at Florida. He's my MVP pick.

Graf: Kentucky 82, South Carolina 66. The Gamecocks keep it close in the first half but Kentucky flexes their muscles and pulls away in the second half. I think Ashton Hagans has a stand out game after being quiet by his standards the past couple outings. I see a 15 points, 5 assists and 4 steals type of game from him against South Carolina’s shaky ball handlers.

Sisk: This is not quite the South Carolina team that we have been used to under Frank Marin. They are not as good defensively, but they are better on the offensive end. But this is still a rugged team that will play hard.

I think that Calipari is writing the script of how his team will play game-by-game. They will feel their way through the early part of the game and then make a run whether it is based on adjustments to just out-talenting the opponent. After games against smaller lineups, Kentucky needs this game against a rugged frontline to get them ready for LSU and Tennessee. In the end, there will be too much talent on the floor for the Wildcats. Kentucky 80, South Carolina 64 .