Kentucky faces its toughest conference test in a few games when it goes on the road to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll and are just outside the Associated Press top 25.

Will the Wildcats continue their impressive win streak and potentially climb even higher inside the top five or will the Bulldogs give these Cats a rare loss?

The Cats Illustrated staff discusses and makes predictions here.

What are the main reasons Kentucky fans should be optimistic about this matchup going into it?

David Sisk, Staff Writer: Kentucky defeated Mississippi State in Rupp 76-55 just over two weeks ago, but don't think for a second that it will be that easy this time around. When I look at any weaknesses that the Bulldogs might have it has to start on the defensive end. In the last five SEC games, they have given up 76, 84, 83, 75, and 92, or 82 points per game.

They want a fast paced game which Kentucky is more than welcome to play, but Calipari has this group dialed in defensively to the point where it is not going to be like an NBA All-Star game. Kentucky will force them to guard, and the jury is out on whether State can do that.

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky handled the Bulldogs easily in the Jan. 22 matchup at Rupp Arena, a Top 25 matchup that many viewed as a potential "trap game" with Kansas looming only four days later. The Cats were able to frustrate MSU with their athleticism and length on the defensive end of the floor, holding a good shooting club to only 31 percent from the field and just 3-for-20 from 3-point range. If UK is able to duplicate that performance, it should be another W for Big Blue.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Mississippi State is a pretty good team. They're not a great team. They've been very competitive in conference play, with a win against Auburn and a 1-1 record against a quality Ole Miss team. Four of its five conference losses have been very close. But this is not a very good Bulldog team. They lost to that South Carolina team that Kentucky just bludgeoned by nearly 30. They do have a losing record in the conference. And while LSU is a good team, they just went into Starkville and won on the court this game will take place on.

In short, Kentucky is significantly better than Mississippi State and while anything can happen on the road it would still be an upset if the Bulldogs won.

Kentucky got a lot of good, open looks from outside against MSU in the first meeting and they probably will again.

What are the biggest reasons for concern if you're a Kentucky fan?

Sisk: My concern is that Mississippi State will shoot better at home. Shooting was the big difference the first time around. They were 31.1 percent from the field, and only 15 percent from behind the arc. They won't shoot that poorly again at home.

This is not that is too small like many of the others, not a team that can't match up athletically. I do doubt them defensively, but they are a team that can get happy shooting at home.

Drummond: Will the Cats be able to maintain their edge while riding a nine-game winning streak and playing a team they beat by 21 points the last time they met? I keep saying they are due to take a step back, but to UK's credit, it just hasn't happened. This will be a difficult game, though. The Hump will be rocking -- of course, it will be a "white-out" -- and the Bulldogs aren't likely to have another 3-for-20 shooting day from the arc. Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5 SEC) desperately needs this game and a couple more signature wins to improve its NCAA Tournament chances. The Cats will have to match that intensity level.

Rowland: Mississippi State bothers shots inside and they did that against Kentucky in the Cats' 76-55 win earlier this year. That length led to some Kentucky turnovers and MSU blocked six shots and had eight steals. They can hold their own on the boards better than most teams against Kentucky. And this will be the wildest atmosphere of the year in Starkville, a place where there seems to be a palpable anger in the arena when the Wildcats visit.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome and who will the Wildcats' MVP be?

Sisk: Expect this game to be hairy at times. The game could get up and down and the Bulldogs could go on some scoring runs. But I expect Kentucky to be able to do the same thing, and when the rubber hits the road, I just like the Cats when it comes to grind consistently.

Kentucky will make the plays when they need to late in the second half on both ends. Kentucky 84, Mississippi State 78.

Drummond: Kentucky 68, Mississippi State 62. A much closer game this time around, but the Cats are able to pull it out thanks to an MVP performance by Tyler Herro.

Rowland: Tyler Herro will get plenty of good spot up shot attempts just as he did in the first meeting between these teams when he knocked down 3-of-3 shot attempts from outside the arc. He'll be the Wildcats' MVP. He does seem to enjoy going on the road and quieting opposing fans. This one will not be easy but the Cats prevail 79-76 in overtime.