Kentucky has a chance to reach the Final Four in Minneapolis but first the Wildcats have one and maybe two tough games ain Kansas City.

First up, UK draws Houston on Friday night in the late game.

Cats Illustrated will be in the house, and the site's contributors chime in with their thoughts on the game and some predictions.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about the game on Friday?

Jeff Drummond: While Houston represents the strongest possible seed that could have faced Kentucky in the Sweet 16, one can make a case that several other 2 seeds (Michigan and Tennessee) and maybe even 1 seed North Carolina facing red-hot Auburn have a more daunting challenge ahead of them in terms of facing a major conference opponent with a deeper resume of tough games than the Cougars have. Houston has only two Top 25 wins in the last three months, so it's difficult to gauge how they'll respond to the Wildcats. Kentucky will have a significant size advantage, and it should allow EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards to have a big impact in this one. Some have suggested John Calipari should counter Houston with a smaller lineup, but his track record suggests he'll make the Cougars adjust to him instead. Think of this in some ways as similar to UK's approach to Auburn, minus the 30-plus 3-pointers, but with significantly more defensive resistance than the Tigers bring. The Cats have to dominate with defense and rebounding.

Travis Graf: For Kentucky to come into this matchup with the utmost confidence, the Cats will need PJ Washington to take the floor on Friday. Without him, however, the Cats can still exploit a few different Houston flaws and individual matchups in this game. Kentucky has the size advantage between the two teams, with only one Houston starter over 6’7”. The Cougars run a four guard look at times and are susceptible to sending opponents to the foul line during those spurts. Houston is very foul prone, ranking 336th in the country in fouls committed. The Cats must take advantage of this and drive the basketball at every available opportunity, opposed to settling for outside jump shots. Because Houston’s defense loves to double-team post touches, it is most vulnerable after the ball is passed out of the post on either a skip pass or kicked out and swung around the perimeter. This is where PJ Washington would be huge, as he’s the Wildcat’s best passer out of the post.

Justin Rowland: Houston hasn't beaten a team like Kentucky this season. The Wildcats are bigger, more talented and better than anyone the Cougars have proven they're capable of taking down. The Wildcats survived a pretty pedestrian effort against a quality Wofford team and if they play better than that it stands to reason they should have a good shot against even a good Houston team, too. The Cougars' three-point defense is great, but UK doesn't really rely on that a lot. The Cougars will foul and put their opponents on the free throw line and that's something Kentucky does well.

What are the biggest reasons UK fans should be concerned?

Drummond: Statistically, Houston is one of the more impressive defensive teams in the country. Some metrics have them No. 1, although they're not quite that high when strength of schedule is factored. Don't quibble over where exactly the Cougars rank. They're legit on that end of the floor. Points could be really difficult to come by in this one, and I expect this to be another "grinder" that comes down to whoever plays better after the final under-4 timeout. Kelvin Sampson is a terrific Xs and Os coach, so he's going to throw some good stuff at the Cats. The UK bigs have to be strong with the ball and expect to be trapped aggressively at every opportunity. If this is another game UK has to play without PJ Washington, it looks like a 50/50 proposition to me.

Graf: This Houston squad might arguably be the best defensive unit Kentucky’s played all season. As a team, the Cougars ranked fifth nationally in opponent’s 2-pt percentage as well as first nationally in opponent’s 3pt percentage. Houston’s calling card is disruption and speed on the perimeter. Kentucky’s guards cannot let Houston prevent them from initiating the offense in a timely manner and must start their sets as low as they normally do, as the Cougars will try to extend their defense. As a whole, Houston isn’t a great three point shooting team but has a few pieces that can get hot at any time. Corey Davis and Armoni Brooks are the first two that come to mind, as both put up over eight attempts per game from outside the arc. This matchup will come down to rebounding, which might not actually be a strength for Kentucky this time around. Houston ranks third in the country in total rebounding, despite being undersized for major portions of the game. The Cougars send all five guys to the glass on every possession.

Rowland: The Cougars have won 33 games, they're coached by a guy who has proven he knows how to build and guide a tough, quality basketball team, and in most respects they are close to being Kentucky's equal. They aren't quite as good in the field goal % area but aside from that pretty much across the board Houston is similar to Kentucky.

Here's the big thing for me, though. It seems like John Calipari's Kentucky teams rise to the challenge against the biggest "name" opponents that they face in the tournament. Where they have struggled is against really good gritty, tough teams (UConn in 11, UConn in 14, West Virginia in 10, Kansas State) that a lot of people probably assume they might fare better against. That's the kind of team I see Houston as.

What's your prediction for the game and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 63, Houston 59 -- Only the strong can survive this type of game, and I think the Cats have the strongest man on the court for this one. Reid Travis is the MVP with a huge game in the paint.

Graf: Kentucky 65, Houston 62. This game is ugly from the start and comes down to defense and rebounding as both teams struggle to score. The Cats play great as a cohesive defensive unit and are able to secure the game at the hand of some Tyler Herro free throws. Keldon Johnson has a bounce back game and paces the Cats with 18.

Rowland: Kentucky 75, Houston 74. This is assuming PJ Washington either doesn't play or if he plays he's less than 100-percent. These are two very even teams that are in some ways similar, just not identical. Houston is a very tough defensive team and if Washington is less than his best it's going to be tough for Kentucky to win without Reid Travis, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro all playing at a very high level. I picked Kentucky to reach the Final Four in my bracket and they could certainly win this game, so I will stick with the Cats even though I could see it going either way. Herro is my pick for UK's MVP as I think he will bounce back from his 2/11 game.

