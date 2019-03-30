



Kentucky held on for a close win against Auburn on the road earlier this year and then blew the Tigers out in Rupp Arena.

But with the Tigers fresh off a blowout victory against No. 1 seed North Carolina, Bruce Pearl's team is an entirely different challenge than they were earlier in the season.

Cats Illustrated writers sound off with thoughts on Sunday's game, which is for a trip to Minneapolis and the Final Four.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to feel optimistic about this matchup?

Jeff Drummond: You have a few rock-solid reasons for optimism from my vantage point. First, Kentucky has beaten Auburn twice already, and it was in the process of taking both games in decisive fashion. The Cats had an 18-point second-half lead in the game down on the Plains before losing focus and letting the Tigers rally within two at the final buzzer. In the rematch at Rupp Arena, it was an absolute blowout, culminating with an 80-53 win for UK. Auburn did not appear to have any answers for the Cats in that one on the defensive end of the floor, and that was with UK playing without an injured Reid Travis. This time around, it's the Tigers who will be down a quality big man after the heartbreaking ACL tear for Chuma Okeke in the win over North Carolina. Without him, it's difficult to see how Auburn will defend the Cats or compete on the glass. Bruce Pearl will need to come up with the gameplan of his life, and the Tigers will have to play at an even higher level than they've already shown, which is a tall order.

Warren Taylor: The logical reason to be optimistic is that the Cats are an excellent defensive team who should be able to own the inside on Sunday. Just for fun, I'll take the road not often traveled. Call it a hunch, but Kentucky is due for an outstanding all-around performance after three straight up-and-down outings. Kentucky looks loose in the locker room and during media sessions. They are having fun and the weight of the moment doesn't appear to be bogging them down. A relaxed team will play better than one constantly stressing about the game to come, and why should the Cats not be confident? They've played and won on the big stage as often as any other team in America this season.

Justin Rowland: It's so unfortunate that Chuma Okeke went down with the injury he suffered against North Carolina and his ACL tear presents a big problem for the Tigers down low. Kentucky was going to have an edge in the paint either way and now it's a huge edge. Kentucky has played well against Auburn this season, even surviving an impressive second half flurry on the road much earlier in the year. The Wildcats are playing lock down defense that Auburn hasn't seen this tournament. Kentucky should have a big crowd advantage with more Big Blue faithful swarming Kansas City in the hopes of willing their Cats on to the next round.

What are the primary reasons for concern?

Drummond: When the Midwest Region bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday, I said this of Auburn: the Tigers could either lose in the first round or run wild and cut down the nets in Minneapolis. They've almost done both. It's a hard team to predict, but they've got the great equalizer in the 3-ball. As John Calipari frequently says, they're going to shoot 40 of them, and if they make 20, you're going home. In all honesty, it doesn't take that many. Auburn going 12 of 40 would give it a puncher's chance to pull an upset if UK has an off-day. This is a dangerous opponent that is playing with house money at this point, and they've got a head coach in Pearl who will have them loose and embracing the underdog role. It reminds many longtime fans of 1986 when UK had to face LSU four times, winning the first three before losing a heart-breaker in the regional final at the Omni in Atlanta with a trip to the Final Four hanging in the balance. Flamboyant coach. Team playing completely fearless. It's a scary feeling.

Taylor: During our staff roundtable before the start of the NCAA Tournament, I wrote that I'd be scared to play Auburn than some of the teams the Cats were slated to face before the Elite 8. The Tigers subsequently rewarded my fear by playing some of the best basketball of the Big Dance. They trounced Kansas and North Carolina, teams the Cats beat earlier in the year, handily and have scorched the nets from beyond the 3-point line. Defending the 3 has been the Cats biggest weakness all season, and that's always a cause for concern against a team like the Tigers. Plus Kentucky has struggled to play consistent offense so far in the tournament. If the Cats have another prolonged scoring drought, as they often do, Auburn will make them pay dearly.

Rowland: PJ Washington will again be someone to watch and there's no telling what exactly his status is going to be when the Cats and Tigers tip off. Ashton Hagans struggled mightily in the Sweet 16 and UK needs better play from the point guard position to survive and advance to the Final Four.

What's your prediction for the game and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 79, Auburn 72. The Cats will have to withstand some bursts of points from the Tigers' 3-point sharpshooters in this one, but I think steady wins the race. Defense and rebounding carry UK back to the Final Four with Reid Travis playing his best game of the season to claim MVP honors.

Taylor: Kentucky 74, Auburn 69. Auburn has an emotional coach, and one of their best players just went to injury, they'll play with fire tomorrow, but I wonder how much that will sustain them in the end. Kentucky has taken the best shots of every team they've played in the NCAA Tournament and have found a way to win. They'll do it again Sunday behind big games from Reid Travis and P.J. Washington, who will feast on the Tigers in the paint and on the glass.

Rowland: Kentucky 81, Auburn 77. It's often said that it's hard to beat a team three times in a season. That may be true. It's probably overblown. Kentucky won the first two meetings because it was the better team. If Auburn plays like they did against Kansas or in the second half against North Carolina, the Wildcats probably take an "L". But with Okeke out, and the matchup advantages Kentucky has had against AU, it's hard to pick against UK. Reid Travis handles the Tigers inside.



