Kentucky and Auburn have moved in different directions this year. After preseason expectations for the teams were fairly similar, the Tigers have slipped to 18-8, 7-6 in the SEC.

UK won the first game between these teams at Auburn Arena. Bruce Pearl's team has a tall order on Saturday in its attempt to return the favor.

Here's what Cats Illustrated writers think about the game.

Why should Kentucky fans be optimistic about Saturday's game?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: Kentucky should feel pretty good about its chances against Auburn, even despite the loss of Reid Travis, due to the basic matchups in this game. The Tigers are so perimeter-oriented that it gives the Cats a chance to play with a smaller lineup or utilizing a more athletic big in EJ Montgomery. We also know that Bruce Pearl won't take his foot off the pedal in this game, and that kind of tempo generally favors UK. If this game was on the road, I think there could be more cause for concern, but it's good that the Cats have a couple of games in Rupp to adjust to playing without Travis.

Travis Graf, Special Contributor: Auburn fell off the map a little bit after Kentucky beat them the first time around and they’re still trying to find their footing. The Tigers have struggled to find their shot away from home and this has lead to a 2-5 on the road this season. Despite Reid Travis’ absence in this matchup, the Kentucky front court of Washington, Richards and Montgomery has more upside than Auburn’s. Since returning from injury, Austin Wiley has been a non-factor and hasn’t surpassed 4 points in a single game.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: Kentucky is the better team, playing at home and with the league's most significant home court advantage, and Auburn hasn't been good away from home. John Calipari has plenty of motivation and focusing material to help with his coaching after that abysmal second half against Mizzou.

Are there any reasons UK fans should be concerned?

Drummond: The cause for concern in this game is something of a broken record. Auburn is going to jack up 30-40 shots from 3-point range. If the Tigers hit more than a dozen of those, it could be a highly competitive game. Auburn hit 17 of 33 against Arkansas and held a 30-point lead at one point. Seven different players hit a trey for Bruce Pearl's club. It's also important to note that 6-foot-11 center Austin Wiley did not play for Auburn in the first matchup with UK, an 82-80 win for the Cats. He could make a big difference.

Graf: The second half of this first matchup showed what can happen when Auburn gets hot from the outside. Bryce Brown and Jared Harper always have the ability to go unconscious outside the three point line and Auburn as a team has a top 40 three point percentage in the country. The obvious question mark coming into this game is how the Cats will respond without senior leader Reid Travis. The first matchup was a rough battle and Travis provided a steady hand in the paint, totaling 17 points and 7 rebounds. Can Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery match the intensity of their matchups in this game?

Rowland: Kentucky wasn't nearly as good with Travis out of the game and UK will miss those little things he was doing on both ends of the court. I don't think that second half against Mizzou is really a concern. More just a stinker. Auburn has been a disappointment but they are still good enough to put a scare into Kentucky at Rupp when they're playing well and UK doesn't have its "A-game".

What's your prediction and your thoughts on Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 83, Auburn 70. I see a fairly competitive game coming, but the Cats should be able to pull away and take care of business. I'm going against the grain for my MVP pick, predicting that Tyler Herro will have his best game at Rupp.

Graf: Kentucky 82, Auburn 71. Kentucky maintains a steady lead most of the game, but with the continuity issues of the lineup without Travis, the Cats don’t run away with this one. Nick Richards accepts the challenge and changes the game on the defensive end and with his rebounding. He accounts for 2-3 blocks and alters many more as he builds his confidence entering the final stretch of the season.

Rowland: Kentucky 77, Auburn 70. I don't think the game will actually seem to be as close as that score but factor in the Tigers winning the outside shot total by a fair amount and it shouldn't be a blowout. PJ Washington once again carries the Cats.