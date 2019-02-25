Kentucky continues to climb up the national rankings and the Wildcats are playing their best basketball of the season.

Will it continue against Arkansas on Tuesday?

Here's what the Cats Illustrated staff thinks.

What are the main reasons for optimism for Kentucky on Tuesday night?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: On paper, this matchup looks like a total dud. Arkansas is struggling royally, riding a five-game losing streak to SEC foes who are not in contention for the league title. Included in that mix is a 23-point loss to the same Auburn team that UK just routed 80-53. The Razorbacks' Daniel Gafford (16.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg) is a talented big man, but he's got very little help around him. Arkansas doesn't shoot the ball very well (45 percent for the season) so it's difficult to imagine the UK defense giving up enough points to make this game close.

David Sisk, Staff Writer: These are two teams going in opposite directions. Kentucky is coming off an all-around beatdown of Auburn. On the other hand, Arkansas has lost five in a row. Two of these were against bad teams; Texas A&M and Missouri. There is even talk that Mike Anderson's seat could be getting warm. You will have to excuse Kentucky fans if they are feeling confident going into this one.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: It might be easier to just say everything points toward a Kentucky win and it would be a major surprise if the outcome falls in Arkansas' favor. That Auburn team the Cats just crushed by almost 30 defeated Arkansas by 23 points only a few days ago. Texas A&M just beat Arkansas on the Razorbacks' home court. Kentucky has also played very well against Arkansas lately. Over the last six meetings between these teams Kentucky has won every game by 14 points or more.



Are there any causes for concern?

Drummond: I don't see much cause for optimism on the Arkansas side unless Kentucky totally sleep-walks through this game. The only statistical categories that the Razorbacks are ranked in the top half of the league are field goal defense (42.5 percent) and steals per game (8.1).That should not be enough to threaten the Cats.

Sisk: I always have to be a little skeptical. Mixed in the middle of this bad play, was a one-point road victory at LSU. There is always the chance that they will step up when it is least expected. Also, what will Kentucky look like in their second game without Reid Travis? Is it realistic that they can shoot that way again? Calipari said in the post-game press conference that he was comfortable with his team shooting that many three's.

Rowland: No, I don't really see any causes for concern. Everyone can melt down if Kentucky loses this game because it would be a really bad loss. I just can't honestly say I see anything on paper that should worry folks. I will be interested to see how Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery sustain their level of play the longer Reid Travis is out because it's one thing to do it in a pinch and another to do it over a period of time. And I think fans should remember that the shooting they saw from Kentucky on Saturday was the outlier.



What's your prediction for the game's outcome and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky 86, Arkansas 65. I have a feeling that I'm setting this margin a bit too high, but I just don't see a competitive game emerging. Give me Ashton Hagans as my MVP with a double-double.

Sisk: In Saturday's upset loss, the Aggies shot 58.3% from the field, and they out rebounded the Razorbacks by ten. This all happened despite their impressive big man, Daniel Gafford, getting 23 points and 13 rebounds. They simply have not made the commitment to defense, and there isn't enough scoring around the top two or three players to compete with the Cats if they are playing well. Kentucky 80, Arkansas 57.

Rowland: I'm not sure Kentucky will play at the same level it did against Tennessee or Auburn. The former was a game with a huge buildup following the disheartening loss to LSU, the latter came on the heels of a bad second half against Mizzou with the team looking to prove something minus Reid Travis. But Kentucky is just much better than Arkansas. Cats 82, Hogs 65. PJ Washington is my MVP for the rest of the season (only halfway kidding).

