Rounding up UK's most recent scholarship offers
A very important spring practice schedule is about to begin at Kentucky but recruiting is never far from the minds of college football coaches.Kentucky's coaches have extended several new offers th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news