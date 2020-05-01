Rounding up UK's most recent offers
Another several days have passed and Kentucky's football staff continues to send out offers to prospects from the 2021 class and beyond.This week the staff seemed to heavily target Michigan, the De...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news