News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-04 12:34:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rounding up UK's latest football offers

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

From time to time Cats Illustrated checks in on the latest offers that have gone out from UK's football coaches.Here are the players who have landed those offers in the last several days.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}