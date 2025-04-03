Rounding up UK's latest football offers

Just yesterday Rivals.com reported that Georgia Tech forward Duncan Powell was entering the transfer portal.Once a
As Kentucky's interest in various portal targets becomes more clear, Cats Illustrated is digging in and providing more
Yaxel Lendeborg has entered the portal as well as the NBA Draft. Kentucky is one of many programs he has heard from.
Vyctorius Miller hit the portal after one season at LSU. He just completed a Zoom call with Kentucky.
Mark Pope's first season at Kentucky is in the books. The Cats finished 24-12 (10-8) with a sixth place finish in the
Just yesterday Rivals.com reported that Georgia Tech forward Duncan Powell was entering the transfer portal.Once a
As Kentucky's interest in various portal targets becomes more clear, Cats Illustrated is digging in and providing more
Yaxel Lendeborg has entered the portal as well as the NBA Draft. Kentucky is one of many programs he has heard from.